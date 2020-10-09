Vote 2020 graphic
Meet Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 3's K-Pop Singing Narwhals

Beth Elderkin
kipo and the age of wonderbeasts
kipo and the age of wonderbeastsnetflixdreamworksexclusivevideostreamingk-pop
The article practically writes itself.
Image: Netflix

No, you didn’t just hallucinate. In this exclusive clip from season three of Netflix’s Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, we get a performance from the latest crew of animals to join Las Vistas. They’re K-Pop singers, they’re bonafide superstars, and also? They’re narwhals.

We’ve got the first look at one of the best additions to Dreamworks’ Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts for the third and final seasona quartet of beautiful narwhals that sing K-Pop songs. It’s like the internet of things joined forces with TikTok to produce what might be the greatest music video of all time. As you can see in the clip, the group is serenading an audience of Mutes with their hit song, “Ocean of Love.” Be warned: The song will get stuck in your head for hours. I’m still under its spell.

However, things take a turn after the lead singer is hit with a tranquilizer dart by an unknown enemy. I mean, we can all guess who it probably is: Dr. Emilia, who’s teamed up with some of the remaining humans to bring down Kipo and her friends once and for all. Can they be saved by the power of music? I mean, it wouldn’t be the first time on this show.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts returns with its third and final season on October 12. Before then, be sure to check out the show’s New York Comic Con panel, hosted by yours truly, on Sunday October 11 at 2.15PM EST!

DISCUSSION