Meet a Horrifying New Sea Creature in the Film Sea Fever

Big, glowing tentacles are probably going to be a problem. That’s certainly what the characters in the new horror film Sea Fever think when their ship suddenly stops in the middle of the ocean only to discover that they’ve been latched onto by an enormous, glowing creature.

And while that seems like a big spoiler for the Alien-inspired ocean film by director Neasa Hardiman, trust us, it isn’t. What the creature is— and, more importantly, what it’s doing— still only scratch the surface of how tense and scary things get for the ship’s crew, which includes characters played by Connie Nielsen, Dougray Scott, and relative newcomer Hermione Corfield as the main character Siobhán. She’s the one you see in the clip above, which io9 is happy to exclusively debut today. You can also read our review of the film here.

Sea Fever hits VOD on April 10 and you can pre-order it here. Plus, on Thursday, April 9 at 8:00 p.m. EST, Sea Fever will have “the first-ever live stream premiere” at this link. If you’re into slow burn creature films with strong, smart, protagonists, it’s absolutely worth checking out.

