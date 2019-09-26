Meet 2 Mysterious New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Creatures

Boolio and Babu Frik (with C-3PO). Image : Lego/YouTube

When Lucasfilm wanted to reveal new characters like Zorri Bliss or Jannah from Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker, we saw their images in the pages of Vanity Fair. Today, two more new characters got their big, albeit slightly less regal, reveals a s toys on a YouTube livestream.

Those characters are aliens by the names of Boolio and Babu Frik, who’ll each be appearing in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Boolio was revealed as part of the new Lego Millennium Falcon set and Babu Frik was revealed as an accessory with the C-3PO Hasbro Black Series.

Advertisement

During the livestream everyone involved was very cautious to say literally nothing about Boolio. That, coupled with being part of the Falcon set, suggests he may play a fairly important part of the story. Here’s a better image.

A close up of the Boolio minifigure from Lego. Image : Lego

As for Babu Frik, he’s a droid builder and apparently one of Anthony Daniels’ favorite new characters. That makes sense, considering he comes with C-3PO, but does he build new droid D-O? Rebuild 3PO? We don’t know. Here are a few screenshots from the video.



Advertisement

Babu Frik and C-3PO, who has a bowcaster and bandolier. Image : YouTube

A Babu Frik close-up. Image : YouTube

Advertisement

As you can see, Babu is very small and has a visor that can lift up revealing his face.

We wish we could give you any more information on these characters— b ut alas, we are in the dark. And yet, anytime we learn the name or look of a new Star Wars character it’s cool because from now on, they’re part of history.

Advertisement

You’ll be able to purchase the toys and many other items come “Triple Force Friday” on October 4. And you’ll see these characters in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 18.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.