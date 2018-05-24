Image: Marvel Studios

Sony’s Bloodshot movie adds a few more interesting names. The Six Million Dollar Man movie reboot has been pushed back. Get to know the new superheroes of Incredibles 2. More Flash and Supergirl casting rumors hint at more comics characters coming into the CW TV fold. Plus, what’s to come on Handmaids Tale and Legion. Spoilers now!



Black Panther 2

Vibranium salt-shakers at the ready, because UK paper Metro reports Donald Glover is in “informal talks” to appear in the Black Panther sequel as a new villainous character... villainous that is, if Michael B. Jordan doesn’t reprise his role as (the very dead by the end of Black Panther) Erik Killmonger. But noted rumor-monger Umberto Gonzalez has hit back at Metro’s reporting as “untrue,” however, so maybe take all this with a hearty bit of skepticism for now.”

Bloodshot

Eiza Gonzalez, Michael Sheen and Sam Heughan have joined the cast of Sony’s live-action adaptation of Bloodshot. Details on which Valiant comics characters they’ll play are portray are currently under wraps. [Variety]

Mulan

Deadline reports Utkarsh Ambudkar (Brockmire) and Ron Yuan (Marco Polo) have joined the cast of Mulan. Ambudkar will play a con artist named Skath, while Yuan has been cast as Sergeant Qiang, second in command of the Imperial Regiment.

It: Chapter 2

Jay Ryan has been cast as the adult incarnation of Ben Hanscom. Deadline]

Transformers 7

Paramount has quietly removed Transformers 7 from its release schedule.

Men in Black

Omega Underground reports the story concerns Tessa Thompson’s character, Agent Em, joining MIB’s London branch, where she’s paired with Chris Hemsworth’s recently disgraced Agent H. Together, the duo travel the world solving a murder mystery.

The Six Billion Dollar Man

Mark Wahlberg’s big-screen adaptation of The Six Million Dollar Man has been pushed back to 2020. [Screen Rant]

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Director Chris Dougherty teased the arrival of King Ghidorah on Twitter.

Christopher Robin

Pooh can’t bring his balloon on the tube in a new international poster from Coming Soon.

Incredibles 2

Sophia Bush introduces the new Supers of Incredibles 2.

Ant-Man & The Wasp

Marvel’s Andy Park revealed the cover of the film’s tie-in art book on Twitter, giving us another look at Hannah John-Kamen’s mysterious villain, Ghost.

Counterpart

James Cromwell has joined the cast of season two as Yanek, “the enigmatic warden of Echo, an underground facility where Howard finds himself fighting for his life.” [Coming Soon]

Tell Me a Story

Kim Cattrall has joined the “fairy tale thriller” as Colleen, “an unlikely and very nontraditional grandmother.”

When Colleen’s son moves back home — with a troubled teenager, Kayla, in tow — she will be forced to grow up and protect her family against a sinister threat.

[TV Line]

The Flash

That Hashtag Show reports The Flash is looking for “a man in his 40's” to play Desmond Paull, an immortal metahuman with the ability to disable other’s metahuman superpowers. Paull “blames metas for everything that has gone wrong in his life and because of that, his mission is to wipe Central City free of them in order to silence his own anguish.”

The outlet speculates “Desmond Paull” is a cover name for David Hersch, the cult-leader known as Cicada.

Supergirl

In related CW casting news That Hashtag Show also has word Supergirl is looking to cast a British actor in his 20's or 30's to play Chester Green, a man with a “dark background” known to “bring a sword to a gunfight and end up victorious.” The outlet notes the character sounds suspiciously like Manchester Black, the British antihero from Action Comics #775.

Game of Thrones

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Emilia Clarke revealed she’s already filmed her final scenes as Daenerys Targaryen, first of her name, and so on and so forth.

It fucked me up. Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is . . .

Uglydolls

Hulu is developing a 26-episode animated series based on the popular toy line. [Coming Soon]

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Season two of the animated series premieres Monday, June 18th at 6:30 p.m. EDT on Disney XD. [Spoiler TV]

The Crossing

Spoiler TV has the synopsis for the two-part series finale, “These Are The Names” and “The Crossing.”

“These are the Names” – The lives of the refugees hang in the balance as Jude and Nestor team up with an unlikely ally. Meanwhile, Eve and Lindauer move forward with their ruthless effort to tie up loose ends, on the season finale of “The Crossing,” airing SATURDAY, JUNE 9 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. “The Crossing” stars Steve Zahn as Jude Ellis, Natalie Martinez as Reece, Georgina Haig as Dr. Sophie Forbin, Tommy Bastow as Marshall, Rob Campbell as Paul, Rick Gomez as Nestor Rosario, Marcuis W. Harris as Caleb, Grant Harvey as Roy Aronson, Jay Karnes as Craig Lindauer, Simone Kessell as Rebecca, Kelley Missal as Hannah, Luc Roderique as Bryce Foster and Bailey Skodje as Leah.



Colony

Will, Katie and Snyder are under interrogation in the trailer for next week’s episode, “End of the Road.”

Legion

David’s inner demons take control in the trailer for Chapter 17.

The Handmaid’s Tale

“An attack sends shockwaves through both Gilead and Little America” in the trailer for next week’s episode, “After.”

Dallas & Robo

Finally, Screen Rant has an exclusive clip from YouTube Red’s upcoming animated series about space truckers starring John Cena and Kat Dennings.





Banner art by Jim Cooke.