Max Brooks' Bigfoot Tale Devolution Is Headed for the Big Screen

Author Max Brooks has a new book out called Devolution: A Firsthand Account of the Rainier Sasquatch Massacre, and it arrives with some exciting news: much like Brooks’ previous best-seller, zombie-apocalypse story World War Z, Devolution will be getting the feature-film treatment.



As the Hollywood Reporter reveals, as far back as 2012 Brooks was actually considering Devolution as a filmed project before he decided to write it as a book. This movie news reunites the author with creature feature-friendly Legendary Entertainment (Jurassic World, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Godzilla: King of the Monsters), the same company that circled with interest eight years ago.

Like World War Z, Devolution is a survival tale told from various points of view. The main narrative is drawn from a diary left behind after one disaster (the eruption of Washington’s Mount Rainier) ushers in a more intimately horrific crisis: a Sasquatch family declares war on the residents of a posh, high-tech planned community who’re (initially at least) ill-equipped to defend themselves. It is an exciting, heartbreaking, terrifying, and timely story—and hopefully this time around, the movie will stay truer to the book than World War Z did.

No other information was given about the Devolution movie, but while we’re waiting to hear who might direct it and star in it, I definitely recommend ripping your way through the book, which is in stores today.

