Matt Reeves Teases The Batman, Day One

Batman Ego and Other Tales. Image : Darwyn Cooke ( DC Comics )

A new, different adaptation of The Thing may be crawling its way to theaters. Daniel Craig really, really wants to make extra sure you know No Time to Die is his last Bond film. And Tom Hiddleston looks like he’s having a lot of fun on set of Disney+’s Loki series. Plus updates from Black Lightning, Riverdale, Charmed, and more. Spoilers away!



Star Wars

Salt shaker time! We Got This Covered reports George Lucas is willing to return to the Star Wars franchise under Disney should the company grant him “full creative control over the franchise”—including bringing Dave Filoni onboard as his “right-hand man.”

The Thing: Frozen Hell

Blumhouse and Universal Studios will team for a new film adaptation of The Thing based on John W. Campell, Jr.’s recently discovered novel-length manuscript of his original short story Who Goes There? titled Frozen Hell.

Clownpocalypse

Meanwhile, Deadline has word Eli Roth is set to produce Clownpocalypse, a multimedia event said to encompass “a feature film, video game, live event, short-form series, and merchandise.” Though details on the plot are currently under wraps, Philip Gelatt (Love Death + Robots) is attached to write the Clownpocalypse feature film.

The Batman

Production has officially begun on Matt Reeve’s The Batman.

No Time to Die

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Daniel Craig once again reiterated No Time to Die will be his final performance as James Bond.

This is it. That’s it, it’s over. But I, for one, am incredibly happy I got the chance to come back and do another one, because… this movie, whatever people think of it — who knows what people are going to think of it — everybody, including these people here, just put everything into it. And we did our best. And it feels like that. I know it sounds simplistic, but we did.

The New Mutants

In conversation with Digital Spy, Anya Taylor-Joy stated The New Mutants has a “unique” tone “unlike any tone I’ve seen before on film.”

I think this is unlike any tone I’ve seen before on film in the sense that you’ve got a lot of things playing where, of course, we’re superheroes, but Josh (Boone) is treating us very much like people. It very much has the feel of a coming-of-age story and then you have the darkness that comes with that, moments of levity and then, of course, we all have powers. It’s very unique.

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloody-Disgusting has several new (mostly Haley Quinn-related) images from Birds of Prey. Click through to see the rest.

The Siren

A new clip from The Siren introduces both the swarthy loner searching for the lake monster who killed his husband and the mute visitor she’s destined to fall in love with.

Loki

Tom Hiddleston shared a video of himself hopping around on the set of Loki.

WandaVision

Vehicles bearing the S.W.O.R.D. logo were recently spotted on the set of WandaVision.

Attack on Titan

The official logo for Attack on Titan’s final season has been revealed.

Riverdale

Jughead is conspicuously absent in photos from Riverdale’s February 12 episode, “The Ides of March.” Head over to Comic Book for more.

Charmed

KSiteTV also as images from Charmed’s February 7 episode, “Needs to Know.” More at the link.

Short Circuits

Disney+ has released the first trailer for their new animated short film anthology series, Short Circuits.

War of the Worlds

Epix has also released the first trailer for their new adaptation of War of the Worlds starring Gabriel Byrne, Elizabeth McGovern, Léa Drucker, Natasha Little, Daisy Edgar Jones, Stéphane Caillard, Adel Bencherif, and Guillaume Gouix.

Avenue 5

The Avenue 5 crew struggle with customer relations in the trailer for next week’s episode, “I’m a Hand Model.”

Black Lightning

Finally, Black Lightning mounts a rescue mission for Lynn in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.