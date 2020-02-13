Matt Reeves Just Shared Our First Official Look at The Batman's New Batsuit

He IS the night. Image : Vimeo

It’s just a “camera test,” runs for less than a minute, and was apparently filmed in a room darker than the Batcave, but we finally have an official glimpse of Robert Pattinson in his Caped Crusader costume, courtesy of The Batman director Matt Reeves.



Check it out:

Reeves recently shared a social media post announcing The Batman’s first day of filming, so here’s hoping he’ll be sharing even more tidbits as production progresses. In the meantime, what do ya think of the new suit?

The Batman is slated for release on June 25, 2021.

Update Feb. 13, 8 p.m.: A Twitter user tinkered with the clip to render it in black-and-white, which reveals a bit more detail than the red filter does:

And Reeves popped back on Twitter to give a few more video credits, including the music by Michael Giacchino (Doctor Strange, Rogue One, Spider Man: Homecoming, Jojo Rabbit):

