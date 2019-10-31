Matt Reeves' Batman Has Officially Found Its Jim Gordon

If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Two Amells are teaming up for an indie superhero showdown. Netflix has its fangs out for a new vampire series. Pennyworth, Another Life, and Creepshow will all return. Plus, Krypto rides into action in new Titans pictures and Riverdale gets way into genetics. Happy spoiloween, everybody!



The Batman

After recent talks, Jeffrey Wright has now been officially cast as Commissioner James W. Gordon in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

The Devil’s Light

Bloody-Disgusting reports Lionsgate will finance a new horror film from director James Hawes (Penny Dreadful), writer Robert Zappia (Halloween H20), and the producer of the Pitch Perfect franchise that sounds like a theological take on Police Academy. The story is said to concern the Vatican opening “schools for exorcisms in six countries including the United States” after “reports of demonic possessions reach unprecedented numbers globally.”

Knives and Skin

Bloody-Disgusting also has word IFC Midnight will release the “neon-soaked teenage fever dream” Knives and Skin in theaters, VOD, and Digital HD December 6, 2019. The film is said to concern “a collective awakening” amongst the teenage girls in a small Midwestern town said to “unfold in a hallucinatory haze of lushly surreal images” after one of their peers mysteriously disappears.

Code 8



We also have a trailer for Code 8, an indie sci-fi film about a government clampdown on superpowers starring both Robbie and Stephen Amell.

Creepshow

Good news! Creepshow has been renewed for a second season at Shudder. [TV Guide]

Pennyworth

Pennyworth has also been renewed for a second season at Epix. Take that, MacGregor’s Syndrome! [TV Line]

Another Life

It’s second-season-oween! Katee Sackoff has additionally confirmed Another Life has been renewed for a second season at Netflix.

Raised By Wolves

According to KSiteTV, Ridley Scott’s upcoming sci-fi series Raised By Wolves has jumped networks from TNT to, surprise surprise, HBO Max.

Intergalactic

Production has also begun on Intergalactic, a new series from showrunner Julie Gearey following the wrongful imprisonment of a space cop named Ash (Savannah Steyn). [Spoiler TV]

Evil

The gang investigates a murder at an exorcism in the synopsis for “Vatican 3", the November 14 episode of Evil.

When Bridget (Annaleigh Ashford) confesses to murder during her exorcism, Monsignor Korecki (Boris McGiver) asks Kristen, David and Ben to investigate if the details match any open cases and if the woman really is possessed by a demon.

V-Wars

Here’s a quartet of images from Netflix’s V-Wars, starring noted vampire Ian Somerhalder.

Titans

KSiteTV has images from “Atonement”, tomorrow’s episode of Titans. More at the link, but sadly only one of them stars this very good boy.

Riverdale

Betty learns she has “the serial killer genes”—a thing that just happens in Riverdale—in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Witness for the Prosecution. ”

Nancy Drew

Not to be outdone by serial killer genes, George is possessed by Tiffany’s ghost in the trailer for next week’s episode of Nancy Drew, “The Case of the Wayward Spirit. ”

American Horror Story

Richard Ramirez comes for Kajagoogoo in the trailer for next week’s episode of American Horror Story: 1984.

The End of the Fucking World

Finally, Netflix has a new trailer for the second season of The End of the Fucking World set to an acoustic cover of Billy Idol’s “White Wedding. ”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.