Marvel's WandaVision Is Arriving Sooner Than Expected

James Gunn says he won’t bring Yondu back from the grave for the third Guardians of the Galaxy. Nicholas Pesce reveals his plans for even more Grudge movies. Plus, a new glimpse at the next Mobile Suit Gundam movie, and what’s to come on this Sunday’s Doctor Who. Here’s to a new year of spoilers!



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

In his recent Instagram Q&A, James Gunn confirmed Yondu would not return “to life” in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This unusual phrasing may suggest Gunn has plans to bring the character back for either a flashback scene or some sort of ghostly visitation.

Not to life no. If a character dies in my films they will likely stay dead. I think stakes are important.

The Grudge 2

Appearing as a guest on The Boo Crew podcast, director Nicholas Pesce revealed he has plans for future Grudge sequels set in different continents and time periods.

I do, but they sorta involve spoilers. I think the overarching thing would be to take it to more places than just Japan and America, and potentially even leave the modern era. This is something to me…the Grudge is not a thing that happened once, it’s been happening forever. It’s just a matter of revealing when and where that happened. I think that there’d be something cool in going way far back and doing something that’s less contemporary and seeing what shape this sort of thing has taken the form of in other forms and other places.

More immediately, Bloody-Disgusting sat down with Lin Shaye and John Cho to discuss the latest Grudge movie opening tomorrow.

Insidious 5

On the same episode of the Boo Crew podcast, Shaye confirmed a potential fifth Insidious movie would most likely not include her character, Elise.

I’ve asked about it! I know [my character is] dead, okay. I’m finally, really dead, and only in the Further in whatever [sequel] they do. There was some talk at one point – [but] nothing’s been talked about further. I think Blumhouse is so busy right now with so many things. I was nervous about the fourth one – part of me went, ‘Are they going to squeeze out another one?’ I was glorified by the fact that it was so successful and people loved the story. For me, it was heaven. It really was. But I don’t know the answer. I know there’s been some talk of a possible [fifth Insidious], and I’ve heard talk about an outline, and it wouldn’t have Elise featured – I am seriously in the Further. I know [co-creator] James [Wan] had thoughts about going back to the first Insidious and exploring that family,” she adds with a disclaimer that she has no idea if this is what they’d end up doing. “That would be fun, but I also don’t want to beat a horse – if it’s it, and people go, ‘Gee I wish there was another one,’ well, too bad,” she laughs.

Fantasy Island

Lucy Hale gets more than she bargained for in the first TV spot for Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island.

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

We also have a new trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, a sequel to 1988's beloved Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack and its novelized adaptation, Beltorchika’s Children.

Moon Knight

Another rumor from DanielRPK’s Patreon page suggests the upcoming Moon Knight series will include appearances from both Marvel’s Dracula and Werewolf By Night. [CBR]

Cassian Andor

Meanwhile, the Illuminerdi allege to have casting calls for “Cinta” and “Mundo” two identically described characters on the upcoming Rogue One spinoff series. Described as “wild and unruly” Hispanic children, both characters are said to have “a head full of brown hair and big eyes” while needing to have “a wide range from still calm to uncontrolled anger.” Cinta will be portrayed by an actress between the ages of five and seven, while Mundo will alternate between two actors aged nine and thirteen, as needed.

Emergence

An “unlikely team” is assembled to locate Piper in the synopsis for “Applied Sciences, ” the January 14 episode of Emergence.

Jo and Brooks assemble an unlikely team as they attempt to communicate with Piper. Meanwhile, Piper is intent on saving Benny from Helen’s mysterious mission, and Alex receives a life-changing offer on “Emergence,” airing TUESDAY, JAN. 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

The Good Place

NBC has also released a synopsis for “Mondays, Am I Right?”, the January 16 episode of The Good Place.

Michael runs some tests and Chidi gets some good advice from Jason.

The Walking Dead

TV Line has a new image of Michonne from The Walking Dead’s midseason premiere.

Deathstroke

A motion poster reveals Deathstroke: The Animated Series premieres January 6 on CW Seed.

WandaVision

A new Disney+ promo reveals WandaVision will now premiere later this year , having initially been planned for a 2021 launch.

Doctor Who

Finally, The Doctor is at the mercy of a familiar foe in two new trailers for this Sunday’s episode, “Spyfall, Part Two. ”

