Photo: Disney

We may not know what the future of Marvel Studios will bring on the big screen, but on the small screen we’ve got a pretty good idea. Three shows are in development for the upcoming streaming service Disney+, one of which just got itself a brand new showrunner.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Jac Schaeffer, one of the four screenwriters currently credited on Captain Marvel, has been tapped to write the pilot and executive produce The Vision and Scarlet Witch, which is expected to star Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen. Schaeffer also wrote the upcoming Black Widow movie, expected to star Scarlett Johansson and come out sometime in 2020 or 2021, so she’s deeply embedded in all things Marvel.

Advertisement

There’s no word if the series, which is expected to explore the relationship between the two Avengers, will be set after Avengers: Endgame or before it. Before could work, though, as there are a few years between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, which were the last two places we saw the characters. Plus, both characters died in Avengers: Infinity War, which would give the show a more limited shelf life. That would probably be good for Olsen and Bettany, who are both big stars in their own right, and most likely wouldn’t want a show to run for too long.

The other two shows in development for Disney+ are about Loki, as well as Winter Soldier and Falcon. The former doesn’t have anyone attached officially yet (save for Tom Hiddleston), but the latter did recently add Empire producer Malcolm Spellman.

Disney+ will be released in late 2019. There’s no word which, if any, of these series will debut on the service but it’s where they’ll eventually end up.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.