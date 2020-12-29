Marvel's The Eternals Get Introduced...by a Clothing Company

A crop of the cover to Neil Gaiman’s Eternals #6 by Rick Berry. Image : Rick Berry/Marvel

James Gunn heads a bizarre Peacemaker rumor off at the pass. Mission: Impossible 7 will resume filming after some covid-19 concerns. A small peek at Disenchantment season 3 and more.



Untitled Steven Soderbergh Project

Appearing as a guest on the Happy. Sad. Confused. podcast, Steven Soderbergh revealed he’s developing a “philosophical sequel” to Contagion with screenwriter Scott Z. Burns.

I’ve got a project in development that Scott Burns is working with me on, that’s a kind of philosophical sequel to Contagion, but in a different context. You’ll kind of look at the two of them as kind of paired, but very different hair colors. So, Scott and I had been talking about, ‘So, what’s the next iteration of a Contagion-type story? We have been working on that; we should probably hot foot it a little bit.

Untitled Marvel Movie

According to Disney’s new release schedule, an unspecified Marvel movie is slated for an October 7, 2022 release date between Captain Marvel 2 and Black Panther 2.

Godzilla vs Kong

A synopsis of the film’s official novelization by Greg Keyes describes the battle between King Kong and Godzilla as “all-out war!”

Humanity fights for its future as Godzilla and Kong embark on a path of destruction that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in an all-out war!

Resident Evil

Filming has officially wrapped on the Resident Evil reboot.

The Eternals

New character descriptions for each member of The Eternals have surfaced from Redwolf — a clothing company in India producing much of the film’s tie-in merchandise.

Who makes up the Eternals team you ask? Ikaris is the tactical leader and most powerful Eternal and takes pride in keeping the other Eternals safe. Moral, kind and charismatic, Ikaris boasts the power of incredible strength, flight and the ability to project beams of intense cosmic energy from his eyes. When the monstrous Deviants return after centuries, Ikaris leads the charge to unite the scattered Eternals to stop the new threat. You bet we’ll have some Ikaris t-shirts available as well! Sersi is the Eternal with an affinity for humanity. Sersi is as happy working as a museum curator as she is saving humans from the threat of the Deviants. Sersi has the ability to manipulate matter, changing the makeup of any non-sentient material she touches. She’s also been in love with Ikaris for centuries, and helps him to recruit the Eternals for one last mission. Ajak is the spiritual leader of the Eternals. Her wisdom has helped guide the team since they arrived here from their home planet to help defend humanity from the Deviants and to help humans advance to the modern civilization that they live in today. Ajak can not only heal humans and Eternals alike, but she is able to communicate with the Celestials as well. Phastos is blessed with the power of invention. He is able to create whatever he can imagine provided that he has enough raw materials at his disposal. Over the centuries, Phastos has helped nudge humanity forward technologically while always keeping his brilliance hidden in the shadows. Makkari is the fastest woman in the universe. She uses her cosmically powered super-speed to scout planets for the Eternals, and as the only deaf Eternal, the sonic boom that accompanies her cosmic running does not affect her. Phew, that’s only one half of the team that will feature on our Eternals t-shirts! The rest of the team includes: Druig can use cosmic energy to control the minds of men. Druig has become withdrawn from the other Eternals because he disagrees with how they’ve interacted with mankind over the centuries. Aloof and powerful, at times it’s hard to determine whether he’s friend of foe. Gilgamesh is the strongest and kindest member of the team. He becomes Thena’s de facto partner when the events of the past exile them from the rest of the team. Capable of projecting a powerful exoskeleton of cosmic energy, Gilgamesh is a fierce warrior who has become legendary for his fights with Deviants throughout history. Thena, a fierce warrior more comfortable in battle than any other place, she has the ability to use cosmic energy to form any handheld weapon she can think of. Often surly and aloof, she forges an unlikely friendship with Gilgamesh that spans centuries. Kingo is the Eternal with the power to project cosmic energy projectiles with his hands. Over the centuries, he has become enamored with the idea of fame. In present day, he’s a famous Bollywood star who must leave his life of wealth and celebrity to help the team repel the new Deviant threat. And finally, Sprite - who appears to be a 12-year old girl, Sprite has the ability to cast lifelike illusions. Her friendship with Sersi hides a world-weary sadness because she’s been treated like a child by humanity for centuries. But Sprite is much stronger and cleverer than she appears, which will come in handy as while they battle with the Deviants.

Mission: Impossible 7

Due to ongoing covid-19 concerns, Variety reports filming will resume on Mission: Impossible 7 at Longcross Film Studios in Surrey, England — a former “U.K. Ministry of Defence site” that “used to test army tanks, but has since been redeveloped as studios, housing blockbuster productions including Skyfall, Thor: The Dark World and Guardians of the Galaxy.”

The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

The Boss Baby sequel has additionally been pushed back six months and will now reach theaters on September 17, 2021.

Disenchantment

Comic Book has exclusive character posters of Bean, Elfo, Luci, Zog, Oona, Merkimer, and Mora as they appear in the third season of Disenchantment. Click through to have a look.

Attack on Titan

New “key art” of Eren in the final season of Attack on Titan has also surfaced.

Peacemaker

Finally, James Gunn denied a random report and told fans his Peacemaker TV series is far too violent to appear in edited form on broadcast television.

