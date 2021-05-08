We come from the future
We come from the future
ComicsMarvel

Marvel's Star Wars Variant Cover Art Commemorates LGBTQ Pride Month

valeriecomplex
Valerie Complex
Illustration: Jacopo Camagni

Lucas films will honor June’s Pride Month with variant covers to remind fans that LGBTQ characters do exist in the Star Wars universe. All covers in the Marvel/Star Wars line will feature a queer character drawn by queer artists.

Participating artist Jacopo Camagni tells Starwars.com, “As part of the community of LGBTQ+ creators — a galaxy not so far away — I am honored to be part of this project, and sketching Yrica Quell was a journey to expand that endless galaxy, on board with her as rebels against the Empire.”

The High Republic #6 cover artist Javier Garrón expressed his excitement in drawing Jedi Terec snd Ceret for Pride Month, and I wanted to draw Terec and Ceret as the powerful characters they are, filled with determination and hope. That’s what a great Jedi means to me. And representation matters.”

Now, what you’ve all been waiting for, here is some cover art!

Doctor Aphra on the cover of Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1, by artist Babs Tarr.

Illustration: Babs Tarr

Pilot Yrica Quell on the cover of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #13, by artist Jacopo Camagni.

Illustration: Jacopo Camagni

Imperial Commander Rae Slone on the cover of Star Wars: Darth Vader #13, by artist JJ Kirby.

Illustration: JJ Kirby

Jedi Twins Terec and Ceret on the cover of Star Wars: The High Republic #6, by artist Javier Garrón.

Illustration: Javier Garrón

Bounty Hunter Sana Starros on the cover of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #11, drawn by Jan Bazaldua.

Illustration: Javier Garrón

Millennium Falcon pilot Lando Calrissian on the cover of Star Wars #14, by artist Stephen Byrne.

Illustration: Stephen Byrne

What do you think of these covers? For more information, head over to Starwars.com!

