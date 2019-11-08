Marvel's She-Hulk and Moon Knight Shows Just Landed Their Leaders

She-Hulk and Moon Knight may be two of the newest shows Marvel Studios announced for Disney+, but the studio has already begun putting together their creative teams.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Jessica Gao, who won an Emmy for the “Pickle Rick” episode of Rick and Morty, has been hired to develop and write the She-Hulk show, while Jeremy Slater, best known for The Exorcist and Umbrella Academy, will do the same thing on Moon Knight.

Advertisement

“I’ve been chasing She-Hulk for SO long. This is the definition of a dream come true,” Gao tweeted, confirming the news.

Disney+ launches this Tuesday, November 12 but it’ll do so without any Marvel shows. In fact the first one, The Falcon and Winter Soldier, just started shooting in the past few days. It’s slated to drop in f all of 2020, followed by WandaVision and Loki in Spring 2021, What If... in s ummer of 2021, and Hawkeye in f all of 2021.

She-Hulk and Moon Knight, along with Ms. Marvel, are likely to be part of the next phase after that—s o, around about 2022. That should give Slater and Gao (as well as Bisha K. Ali, who is attached to Ms. Marvel) ample time to write what’ s tantamount to three or four Marvel Studios movies broken into smaller parts. Projects of that size don’t come fast, cheap, or easy, which is why we’re hearing about these hires maybe three years before we see the shows.

Advertisement

Each of the new hires may also give us a hint at what the shows will hold. Gao’s proficiency with sharp humor suggests the show could potentially have a more meta, fourth-wall-breaking tone like the She-Hulk comics of the past. And Slater’s work (which also includes co-writing the Josh Trank Fantastic Four films) tends to have a more grounded, hard-edged take on fantastic elements, which fits Moon Knight well.

Really though, that’s just generalization and guesswork. Not even Slater and Gao really know what exactly these shows will be yet. But we’re obviously very interested to find out.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.