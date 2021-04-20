Image : HBO

Looks like yet another Star Wars actor is making the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Variety reports that Solo and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke will be secretly invading or getting secretly invaded in Marvel’s upcoming TV series on Disney+.

Advertisement

Clarke’s casting comes a single day after the announcement that The Crown star Olivia Colman would be joining the series, which means Secret Invasion will have two queens—Elizabeth II and the Khaleesi—on its roster. They’ll be joined by Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as the shape-changing Skrull Talos, and Kingsley Ben-Adir as the villain.

There’s no word on who Clarke or Colman will play, although in the original Secret Invasion comics, the invasion was masterminded by the Skrull empress Veranke masquerading as Spider-Woman. However, in Captain Marvel, the Skrulls are revealed to be pretty decent aliens and Spider-Man: Far From Home’s post-credits scene shows Fury and Talos palling around in space, which is surely where Secret Invasion will begin. Plus, I don’t know that Marvel’s ready to add a Spider-Woman quite yet, but you never really know. Now that the MCU is a multiverse of madness, pretty much anything is possible.

We don’t know when the Secret Invasion TV series will premiere, presumably because it’s a secret.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

