Marvel's Secret Invasion Continues to Build Its Cast

Killian Scott , seen here on Dublin Murders, is going to the MCU. Photo : Starz

Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ show Secret Invasion is quickly turning into an Avengers-level collection of talent. Of course we already knew Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn would reprise their MCU roles. Then Kingsley Ben-Adir joined the mix. Then Olivia Colman. Then Emilia Clarke. And now a new cast member is joining the already stacked ensemble.

Deadline reports actor Killian Scott is joining the show in an undisclosed role. He’s obviously not as well-known in most circles than his aforementioned colleagues , but he has been building his resumé . He’s in the excellent film Calvary from The Guard filmmaker John Michael McDonagh, the BBC/Starz series Dublin Murders, the recent USA western Damnation, the BBC show Ripper Street, and will soon appear alongside Courtney B. Vance in the AMC show 61st Street.

Mostly though, what we find fascinating about Scott is his IMDB page says he was born “Cillian Murphy.” Which, if true, obviously means he just changed his professional name because there’s already a famous actor named Cillian Murphy. But since he’s now about to star in a show where Skrulls can shapeshift into anyone , what if Killian Scott is just Skrull Cillian Murphy? What if he actually was born as Cillian Murphy? Makes you think!

Secret Invasion will follow several other upcoming Marvel Disney+ shows like Loki, What If... ?, Ms. Marvel and others. It does not have have a release date.

