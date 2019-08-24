Image: Marvel Animation

You thought the Marvel TV show announcements were over, didn’t you? Marvel’s best girl/dinosaur team are here for one more.



Announced today at the D23 Expo, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, produced by Disney in conjunction with Laurence Fishburne’s Cinema Gypsy Productions, is coming to the Disney Channel in 2020. Adapted from the 2016 Marvel comic series, the show will follow Moon Girl, one of the smartest people in the world, known in her everyday life as the 13-year-old Lunella Lafayette, and her best friend and pet dinosaur, Devil Dinosaur, who is around because, y’know, time warps and stuff. Normal Marvel things.

Advertisement

While Moon Girl didn’t debut for the first time until 2016, Devil Dinosaur goes way back. He’s a Jack Kirby creation, first appearing in Devil Dinosaur #1 in 1978, where he was paired with Moon Boy, a primate-like denizen of Dinosaur World, a parallel Earth with, as you might imagine, a lot more dinosaurs than the normal Earth.

Advertisement

The show will be produced by Fishburne’s company alongside Marvel Animation and Kim Possible producer Steve Loter, and Fishburne has been teasing the series since last year. In a statement, Fishburne expressed enthusiasm for the project, saying in a press release, “As an avid comic book fan, I am thrilled to be involved with Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.”

He continued: “Disney Channel is the perfect platform to explore this pint-sized female African-American superhero and I can’t wait for their audience to enjoy the lighthearted adventures of Lunella and Devil Dinosaur.”

Advertisement

No word yet on the voice cast for the show, but, hey, just a thought, maybe Laurence Fishburne would want to take on a role? Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will air on the Disney Channel sometime next year.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.