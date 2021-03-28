Marvel's MODOK Picks Up a Few More Big Names

Patton Oswalt is the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. Screenshot : Marvel/Hulu

The Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing (aka MODOK) will be joined by a few more friends and foes when the Marvel stop-motion animated series makes its way to Hulu on May 21.

Patton Oswalt voices the titular supervillain from Marvel Comics in the adaptation and was already set to have a slew of famous voices along for the ridiculous ride; Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Sam Richardson, just to name a few. Well, during Comic-Con International’s WonderCon yesterday, co-creator Jordan Blum revealed there would be a few guest stars as well.

None other than Jon Hamm will be voicing Iron Man, Whoopi Goldberg is Poundcakes, Nathan Fillion is Wonder Man, and Bill Hader playing two roles: Angar the Screamer and the Leader. Hamm even hopped on the panel to perform a few “pew-pews”—I’m sure we can expect that kind of energy in his time as Tony Stark.

In addition, the cast also debuted a new clip from the series showing off a bit more of the silliness you can expect (which you can watch above around 36:18).

The very adult-skewing MODOK premiers on Hulu on May 21.

