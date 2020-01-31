Marvel's Loki Show Is Gaining Owen Wilson

Owen Wilson may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe...on streaming. Photo : Lionsgate

While the God of Mischief is usually fighting with the God of Thunder, he may soon have Lightning to deal with too.

ComicBook first reported that Owen Wilson, aka Lightning McQueen from Cars, as well as the star of The Royal Tenenbaums, Wedding Crashers, Zoolander, and on and on, is joining the upcoming Disney+ show Loki. There’s no word on who he’ll be playing but, it’s Owen Wilson. It’ll almost certainly be a big role. io9 reached out to Disney for comment or clarification but had not heard back as of publication. Variety confirmed the story.

The news breaks almost a year after Wilson’s brother, Luke Wilson, also joined a superhero TV show. He’s set to appear on the upcoming DC Universe series Stargirl. But a Marvel show that connects with the larger cinematic universe opposite arguably its most famous villain (sorry, Thanos)? That’s something else entirely.

Loki, which is being showrun by Rick and Morty writer Michael Waldron and stars Tom Hiddleston, is currently in pre-production and is aiming to start filming later this year. Plot-wise, all we know is the show will link to the moment in Avengers: Endgame when Loki stole the Tesseract in an alternate version of the Battle of New York from The Avengers. Rumor has it, jumping off from there, the show will feature Loki in multiple times and places.

Loki is currently scheduled to hit Disney+ in s pring of 2021. Who do you think Wilson should play ? Let us know below.

