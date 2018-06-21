Image: Humberto Ramos (Marvel Comics)

Marvel Comics has had a long, long history of “What If?” crossovers where one of its heroes will suddenly became, well... another one of its heroes. What if Tony Stark was the Sorcerer Supreme? What if Deadpool was Venom? What if Jane Foster became Thor? (That last one will never happen, surely!) But a new miniseries is making mash-ups like those a reality.



Marvel’s upcoming cosmic event series, Infinity Wars (not to be confused with Infinity War, although I’m sure some of the fine folks at Marvel publishing would love it if some of the gabillions of people who saw the movie did just that), will deal with the reemergence of the Infinity Stones in the Marvel universe for the first time since the publisher rebooted it at the climax of Secret Wars. Naturally, given that the stones and their vast power to warp reality at will are involved, there’s going to be shenanigans afoot. And a new miniseries line, Infinity Warps, will highlight some of those shenanigans in the form of Marvel heroes getting fused together to make a funky mishmash.

Advertisement

Image: Humberto Ramos (Marvel Comics)

So far two Infinity Warps minis, each running for just two issues, have been revealed: Infinity Warps: Iron Hammer, an Iron Man/Thor mash-up by Al Ewing and Ramon Rosanas; and Infinity Warps: Soldier Supreme by Gerry Duggan and Adam Kubert, which mixes together Captain America and Doctor Strange. But Marvel creatives took to Twitter last night to begin teasing that there’s a lot more than just those two on the way by posting a slew of other potential characters:



Advertisement

Ghost Rider/Black Panther? Scarlet Witch/X-23? Moon Knight/Spider-Man? More where these came from, please! Currently, Marvel has only announced the Iron Hammer and Soldier Supreme miniseries as launching this September, but we suspect there are several more amalgam antics on the way.

Advertisement

[SyfyWire]