X-Men

In a recent interview with MTV News, Kevin Feige discussed the hopes of getting to make films for X-Men characters—both big and non-“marquee”—after the finalization of the Disney/Fox merger.

It’s not just the marquee names, you know. There are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements. The fact that Marvel is now as close as we may ever be to having access to all of the characters is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. It’s very exciting.

Stardream

Variety reports Swedish director Björn Runge (The Wife) will helm a post-apocalyptic sci-fi film concerning the A.I. aboard a colony ship (named Stephen) falling in love with its creator, a scientist named Andreya.

Justice League vs The Fatal Five

Joining WB animated big guns Kevin Conroy as Batman, Susan Eisenberg as Wonder Woman, and George Newbern as Superman, THR reports Diane Guerrero has been cast as Jessica Cruz, Elyes Gabel as Star-Boy, Peter Jessop as Thorak, Tom Kenny as Bloodsport, Matthew Yang King as The Persuader, Sumalee Montano as the Emerald Empress, Philip Anthony Rodriguez as Mano, Daniela Bobadilla as Miss Martian, Kevin Michael Richardson as Mr. Terrific, Noel Fisher as Brainiac 5, and Tara Strong as Saturn Girl. Phew, that’s a lot of names!

Final Destination 6

Speaking with Bloody-Disgusting, Tony Todd stated the reason there hasn’t been a sixth Final Destination movie is largely due to the fact killer doll movies are less expensive to produce than show-stopping disaster spectacles.

I am [surprised] but I know why there hasn’t been [another sequel]. It’s really an expensive film to shoot. Just getting whatever accident set pieces, like for example part two with the whole traffic accident, that took a good five weeks to shoot and at least 20 million bucks. So there are other films like the Annabelle films which just focuses on a doll that they can shoot for a lot cheaper and still make money.

Elvira: Mistress of the Dark 2

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Cassandra Peterson revealed she’s currently considering a direct sequel to 1988's Elvira: Mistress of the Dark.

I’m giving this some serious thought. A LOT of people ask this question, so I’m thinking one more… we’ll see!

Glass



Comic Book has an exclusive clip of Mr. Glass talking to Patricia, one of James McAvoy’s alternate personalities.

Replicas

Screen Rant spoke to Keanu Reeves and Alice Eve about the real-world implications of Replicas.

Polar

Mads Mikkelsen plays a beleaguered assassin coming out of retirement in the first trailer for Polar (not be to be confused with the other film in the “Mads Mikkelsen in the snow” genre, Arctic).

Horror Noire

We also have a trailer for Horror Noire, a new documentary on black Americans in horror films inspired by Robin R. Means’ great book.

Supernatural

Entertainment Weekly reports Kurt Fuller will reprise his role as the angel Zachariah for Supernatural’s 300th episode.

Star Trek: Discovery

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Ethan Peck revealed Spock is still reconciling his human and Vulcan heritage—and learning how to control his emotional outbursts—when we first meet him in Discovery.

He’s not yet fully realized. I view this time in his history as an opportunity for us to explore Mr. Spock’s genesis. It’s during this moment that he reconciles his human and Vulcan [sides], so we see him sway between extremes of emotion and logic... He’s absolutely more emotional than we’ve seen him before. [Those feelings] erupt from deep within him, triggered by a traumatic event. He’s dealing with his human side for the first time since childhood, a process that is essential to his development.

Riverdale

Betty’s parents want her and Jughead to stop investigating the Gargoyle King—so they can focus on the SAT’s, of course—in the synopsis for the January 23 episode, “The Stranger.”

With SAT’s around the corner, Alice (Madchen Amick) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) urge Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) to stop investigating G&G and start focusing on their SAT prep. However, when Alice takes things one step too far, Betty is forced to come face-to-face with someone from her past. Finally, Jughead makes a bold move against the Gargoyle Gang. Camila Mendes, Marisol Nichols, Luke Perry, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott and Charles Melton also star. Maggie Kiley directed the episode written by Brian E. Paterson (#310).

Young Justice

Spoiler TV has synopses for episodes four, five and six of Young Justice’s third season.

Episode 3.04 - Private Security After the Justice League faces a horrifying incident on the planet Rann, Dick Grayson gathers an elite squad of heroes to shut down a meta-human trafficking syndicate in Markovia. Episode 3.05 - Away Mission

Dick Grayson, Artemis Crock, Conner Kent and Jefferson Pierce go undercover in Markovia to stop the Bedlam Syndicate’s meta-human trafficking cartel – before it claims another victim

Episode 3.06 - Rescue Op

Brion Markov is determined to rescue his missing sister – even if it means throwing down against the entire League of Shadows.



The Flash

Coming Soon has images from The Flash’s January 15 return episode, “The Flash & The Furious.” More at the link.

Supergirl

Coming Soon also has images from the January 20 episode of Supergirl, “Dangerous Minds.” As always, click through to see the rest.

Hanna

Amazon has already released a second teaser trailer for Hanna: The Series.

Outlander



Finally, Claire and Young Ian set out to rescue Roger in the promo for next week’s episode, “If Not For Hope.”





Banner art by Jim Cooke.