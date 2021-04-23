Marvel's Getting in on That Cat Manga Business Now

Peter finds himself no match for Chewie. Image : Nao Fuji/Viz Media/Marvel Comics

I mean, where Junji Ito goes, publishers should follow, right?



Marvel and Viz Media have announced a new partnership to bring two manga volumes to print, one entirely new to the West and the other releasing for the first time physically. The latter is mangaka Nao Fuji’s Marvel Meow, which originally debuted on Marvel Comics’ official Instagram, but will now be released as a special collection charting the adventures of your feline friend and mine, Captain Marvel’s Flerken Chewie (a.k.a. Goose for those familiar with their MCU counterpart). The series follows Chewie’s escapades as (in true kitty style) no one in the Marvel Universe, hero or villain alike, can stop themselves from simultaneously falling in love with, and being at the mercy of, Chewie’s whims.

Image : Nao Fuji/Viz Media/Marvel Comics

Viz and Marvel will follow that up with the first English translation of Sanshirou Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi’s Deadpool: Samurai Shonen Jump digital series. It’s a spin-out of a one-shot last year that, as the title implies, sees the Merc with a Mouth flung through time to feudal Japan, forcing him to adapt and become a wandering ronin.



Marvel Meow will release in fall 2021, with Deadpool: Samurai following it sometime next year.

