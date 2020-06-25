Marvel's First Warhammer 40K Comic Is All About the Ultramarines

Drive him closer Image : Jacen Burrows ( Marvel Comics )

Well, about their D ad. Not their dad D ad, the Emperor, but like, their sub-Dad. sub-sub-Dad? Dads all the way down, in the grim darkness of the 41st millennium.



Eight months after it was first announced that Games Workshop had cut a deal with Marvel Comics to create a new series set in the worlds of Warhammer 40,000 and its fantasy equivalent, Age of Sigmar, the two companies have finally lifted the lid on the first project to come out of the deal.

Unsurprisingly, it’s a series dedicated to the most popular chapter of the most popular faction in 40K: the Ultramarines, of the Space Marines. Specifically, it’s about Marneus Calgar, the Chapter Master of the Ultramarines who was also the first Space Marine to undergo the genetic enhancement to become a Primaris Space Marine, which, in 40K’s vast lore, is a Space Marine But Better.

Image : Jacen Burrows ( Marvel Comics )

Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar will be penned by Kieron Gillen—who, aside from being the writer on such excellent comics as Marvel’s first Darth Vader series, the tabletop fantasy horror mashup DIE for Image, and Boom’s contemporary Arthurian fantasy Once and Future, is also an avid Games Workshop fan, and paints himself a mean Skaven army—and will feature art from Moon Knight’s Jacen Burrows. As the name implies, the series will explore the mysterious origin story of Calgar, from his early life on the planet Nova Thulium in his home system of the Imperium, Ultramar, to his role in the Black Crusades against the forces of Chaos, right all the way up to the current present of 40K’s narrative.



It’s unsurprising that the first fruits of these labors would be not just a 40K comic, but one about the Space Marines rather than the myriad other factions of the tabletop game. They are, after all, the “face” of the franchise. And given that Marvel’s reach is a bit different to that of Games Workshops, the potent image of badass-looking blue armored heavy soldiers with guns the size of small cars and swords that are actually also chainsaws is an appealing one to introduce those unfamiliar with Warhammer to its absurdly bonkers and ultraviolent future hellscape.

Which you’ll be able to do so when Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar releases sometime this October.

