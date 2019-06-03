Image: Rick Berry (Marvel Comics)

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

There are more rumors for Idris Elba’s The Suicide Squad role. Phoebe Waller-Bridge discusses writing women in Bond 25. Simon Kinberg reveals why he left out some major comics characters from Dark Phoenix. Plus, what’s to come on Swamp Thing, and more footage from Spider-Man: Far From Home. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

The Eternals

Salt shakers at the ready, but according to MCU Cosmic, Keanu Reeves is now in talks to play an undisclosed character in Marvel’s The Eternals.

The Suicide Squad

Tucked away in an article on Robert Pattinson’s Batman, Mark Hughes from Forbes states he’s “heard” Idris Elba will play Bronze Tiger in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

Advertisement

Supergirl

Forbes also alleges that the Supergirl movie is “tentatively expected to start production in the first quarter of 2020.”

Advertisement

Bond 25

Speaking with Deadline, script doctor Phoebe Waller-Bridge stated she plans to “treat the women properly” in Bond 25 while retaining 007’s chauvinistic attitude.

There’s been a lot of talk about whether or not [the Bond franchise] is relevant now because of who he is and the way he treats women. I think that’s bollocks. I think he’s absolutely relevant now. It has just got to grow. It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn’t have to. He needs to be true to this character. I just want to make sure that when they get those pages through, that Lashana, Léa and Ana open them and go, ‘I can’t wait to do that.’ As an actress, I very rarely had that feeling early in my career. That brings me much pleasure, knowing that I’m giving that to an actress.

Advertisement

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Gary Dauberman revealed to /Film he’s no longer involved in the delayed film adaptation of Are You Afraid of the Dark?

No, that actually hasn’t shot yet. That’s one of those things I’m no longer a part of. I just had a different vision to make it and thought it best to part ways. It’s unfortunate but as you said, that’s sometimes how it goes.

Advertisement

Dark Phoenix

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, director Simon Kinberg discussed his reason to omit both the Hellfire Club and Lilandra from Dark Phoenix.

I think if I had four hours to tell this story I would’ve included the Hellfire Club, I might’ve included Lilandra—because I wanted it to be so focused on Jean and I wanted to really tell a character story a little differently than we have in the past in the X-Men. In the past it’s been a little more horizontal, meaning there was a breadth of character, there was a bunch of characters. In this one I wanted to go a little more vertical, I wanted to go deep with our main characters, and especially with Jean. So while I loved the Hellfire characters and their role in the Dark Phoenix saga in the comics, and I loved the Lilandra storyline in the comics, all of those felt like they were going to start to compete with the main story of Jean and her emotional crack-up and the break-up of the X-Men family. And I didn’t want to draw away from that main emotional through-line.

Advertisement

Captain Marvel 2

In a new interview with Cinema Blend, Captain Marvel co-director Ryan Fleck stated he thinks teaming Carol with Valkyrie is “a pretty cool idea.”

There’s been a lot of...look, I have no idea what the plans are for the future. But the speculation online about Carol and Valkyrie teaming up, I think, is a pretty cool, pretty cool idea.

Advertisement

This prompted co-director Anna Boden to add Valkyrie is one of her “favorite women of Marvel.”

Thor 4/Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3/Asgardians of the Galaxy

In a separate interview with Cinema Blend, Chris Hemsworth revealed he’s eager to return to the role of Thor.

I’d play that character again. I love it so much - especially if there’s something unique to do again with it. I felt like the last three films were very, very different each time. It really felt like a totally different character. And I don’t even know when or if they’re shooting [Guardians of the Galaxy 3]. After the Avengers press tour I kind of went and buried my head in the sand. I’ll work with any of those guys. Asgardians Of The Galaxy. That’s actually great. You might’ve just got me my next job. Thank you, man.

Advertisement

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Mary Elizabeth Winstead described Birds of Prey as “genuinely funny and weird” in a recent profile from the New York Times.

In Gemini Man, I’m a D.I.A. [Defense Intelligence Agency] agent who’s been hired to keep an eye on Will Smith, but in Birds of Prey I play this assassin who’s been trained since childhood. It’s all women and genuinely funny and weird. It feels from the ’90s, in the best way.”

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Far From Home



Mysterio helps Spider-Man grieve in a new trailer from China.

Cursed

Actress Katherine Langford has our first look at teenage sorceress, Nimue, in Netflix’s Cursed.

Advertisement

Swamp Thing

KSiteTV has photos from “World’s Apart,” the second episode of Swamp Thing. More at the link.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Sheriff Lucilia Cable (Jennifer Beals) searches for Alec unsuccessfully, Abby theorizes that it was more than an accident and retrieves his video journals from Daniel Cassidy (special guest star Ian Ziering). When one of her patients, Susie Coyle (guest star Elle Graham), escapes from the hospital, Abby and Matt follow her into the swamp. There, Abby encounters Swamp Thing – a creature that Susie later identifies as Alec Holland. While Alec struggles to understand his metamorphosis into the monstrous, plant-based creature, known as Swamp Thing, Avery meets with Jason Woodrue (Kevin Durand), the scientist who initially developed the biological accelerant responsible for the “green flu” and orders him to halt the epidemic. And Maria Sunderland (Virginia Madsen) reaches out to Madame Xanadu (Jeryl Prescott) in order to communicates with her dead daughter, Shawna (guest star Given Sharp).



Advertisement

The Handmaid’s Tale

Spoiler TV also has synopses for the first three episodes of the third season of The Handmaid’s Tale. Photos at the link.

S3 E301 ‘Night’ June embarks on a bold mission with unexpected consequences. Emily and Nichole make a harrowing journey. The Waterfords reckon with Serena Joy’s choice to send Nichole away.

S3 E302 ‘Mary and Martha’ June helps Marthas with a dangerous task while navigating a relationship with her pious and untrustworthy new walking partner. Emily and Luke struggle with their altered circumstances.

S3 E303 ‘Watch Out’ June navigates a meeting where she must face both Commander Waterford and Nick. Serena Joy attempts to recuperate at her mother’s home. Lawrence teaches June a hard lesson about the difficult decisions he makes as a Commander.

Advertisement

iZombie

Liv and Ravi eat the same brain in the synopsis for “Death of a Car Salesman,” the June 20 episode of iZombie.

Liv (Rose McIver) and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) each consume the brain of a very dislikable car salesman and inherit his competitive nature. Malcolm Goodwin, Robert Buckley, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Jason Bloom directed the episode written by Christina de Leon (#508). Original airdate 6/20/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

The 100

Meanwhile, Clarke’s past “catches up to her” in a terse synopsis for “Nevermind” airing June 18.

Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) past catches up to her. Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Michael Blundell and written by Kim Shumway (#607). Original airdate 6/18/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Krypton

Adam Strange meets Lobo in the synopsis for “Ghost in the Fire,” the season two premiere of Krypton.

Adam Strange and Seg evade a bounty hunter, while General Zod uses Nyssa to further his cause.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

NOS4A2

Punks on dirt bikes run afoul of Zachary Quinto in the trailer for “The Graveyard of What Might Be”, next week’s episode of NOS4A2.

Fear the Walking Dead

Finally, John Dorie, Alicia, Morgan and June search for Althea in a clip from “The Hurt That Will Happen,” next week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.