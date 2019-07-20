They’re some of Jack Kirby’s weirdest Marvel creations. And now, they’re the vanguard of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—and after months of rumors, Marvel took to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H to officially confirm the faces of Chloé Zhao’s Eternals movie.



At Marvel’s ongoing Hall H panel today, Kevin Feige introduced Zhao on stage to confirm the main cast of Eternals:

Richard Madden as Ikaris

Angelina Jolie as Thena

Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo

Lauren Ridloff as Makkari

Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos

Salma Hayek as Ajak

Lia McHugh as Sprite

And lastly Don Lee as Gilgamesh, the Forgotten One

The Eternals is projected to release November 6,2020. We’ll bring you more from Marvel’s presence in Hall H as it happens in our panel liveblog.

