They’re some of Jack Kirby’s weirdest Marvel creations. And now, they’re the vanguard of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—and after months of rumors, Marvel took to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H to officially confirm the faces of Chloé Zhao’s Eternals movie.
At Marvel’s ongoing Hall H panel today, Kevin Feige introduced Zhao on stage to confirm the main cast of Eternals:
- Richard Madden as Ikaris
- Angelina Jolie as Thena
- Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo
- Lauren Ridloff as Makkari
- Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos
- Salma Hayek as Ajak
- Lia McHugh as Sprite
- And lastly Don Lee as Gilgamesh, the Forgotten One
The Eternals is projected to release November 6,2020. We’ll bring you more from Marvel’s presence in Hall H as it happens in our panel liveblog.
