Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
ComicsMarvel

Marvel's Digital Comics Subscription Just Got Even Better

James Whitbrook
Filed to:Marvel
MarvelMarvel ComicsMarvel UnlimitedDigital Comics
8
Save
Unlimited readers, you can get your Empyre on sooner than you thought you could.
Unlimited readers, you can get your Empyre on sooner than you thought you could.
Image: Marvel Comics

As the digital comics marketplace has become a bigger and bigger part of the way we all read our favorite books, publishers have been working to make accessing the latest print releases through digital subscriptions easier than ever. But Marvel, already a pretty strong supporter with its Unlimited sub, just made it even better.

Advertisement

Unlimited has always been a pretty great comics subscription prospect—despite the fact that, beyond access to Marvel Comics’ back catalogue, readers had to wait six months before current books on store shelves would rotate into Unlimited’s library. That’s the standard that, when DC Universe transitions to a comics-only service and goes international in 2021, it will adopt as DC Universe Infinite (itself down from Universe’s current 12-month cycle). But today, Marvel announced that it’s slashing the turnaround between comic stores and Unlimited in half.

Advertisement

As of today, Unlimited subscribers—with no cost changes to their $70-a-year subscription—will now only wait three months before new titles are rolled into the service. It means that readers now, as of today, have access to new titles Marvel began releasing when books started hitting shelves again amid the covid-19 pandemic, getting the chance to see the opening of the pretty good (and wonderfully queer) cosmic summer event Empyre.

G/O Media may get a commission
Beckett Cargo Pants
Beckett Cargo Pants

It might not be up there with more niche services like Archie’s recent partnership with Comixology Unlimited (if anything, these apps need to think of better names, it’s like the plus all over again) or Weekly Shonen Jump, which offer day-and-date access with new releases as part of their subscription plans. But it’s a big step for a publisher like Marvel to take, and shows just how important these sorts of services are becoming to the industry in general.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

White House Coronavirus Task Force Update: Everything Going About as Badly As You'd Expect

With Zuck's Blessing, Facebook Quietly Stymied Traffic to Left-Leaning News Outlets: Report

Unsurprisingly, Sony Hits Back on Those Major Spider-Man 3 Rumors

Brain-Injured Man Temporarily Regains Ability to Talk and Walk After Taking Ambien

DISCUSSION

TombSv
Tomb: R.O.A.C.H. ᶘ ᵒᴥᵒᶅ

just three months

So in 2020 time that is roughly two years.