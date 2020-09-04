Marvel Studios' Tribute to Chadwick Boseman Is a Stunning, Emotional Piece of Art

A hero in so many ways. Image : Ryan Meinerding/Marvel Studios

The film world is still in mourning for the sudden passing of Chadwick Boseman, as his colleagues and collaborators continue to pour in tributes. Marvel Studios is no exception, and while the company has already shared words of comfort, it’s not done honoring Boseman’s legacy in and out of the Black Panther mantle just yet.



Last night, the studio released a new piece of art from Ryan Meinerding, head of visual development at Marvel’s movie wing, and responsible for leading the teams behind Marvel’s most iconic cinematic looks, heroes and villains alike—Black Panther included.

The stunning piece, which you can see in full below, captures Boseman in and out of his role as T’Challa—picturing the actor both as he appeared in Black Panther and Captain America: Civil War but also in his appearance at Howard University’s 150th commencement ceremony in 2018, where he delivered a powerful message to students about finding purpose and standing for your ideals in a challenging world.

Image : Ryan Meinerding/Marvel Studios

As well as releasing Meinerding’s new art, Disney also announced that last weekend’s ABC News 20/20 broadcast of Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King is now also available to stream on Disney+, included in the extras section of Black Panther on the service. It’s well worth a watch, just to get a glimpse of the impact Boseman’s work had on the lives of so many of the people he worked with.

