The best thing about Marvel Studios’ upcoming Hawkeye series is that Jeremy Renner isn’t the only main character. It’s also the story of Kate Bishop, a character who takes the mantle of Hawkeye in the comics. And now, Marvel Studios might have found her.

Variety reports that Oscar-nominee Hailee Steinfeld has been offered the role of Kate on the upcoming Disney+ series. Steinfeld is best known for her roles in The Coen Brothers’ True Grit, the Pitch Perfect series, Bumblebee, and voicing Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Hawkeye, which is eyed for a fall 2021 release on Disney+, will reportedly be written by Jonathan Igla, best known for his work on Mad Men. Beyond that, and now this, we can only speculate 0n how Clint Barton (Renner) and Kate’s stories will be told. Will it be similar to the comics? Will Renner give up the mantle permanently? Will Kate make it into the theatrical films?

“Yes,” is probably the answer to that last question, which means it’s not a simple decision for Steinfeld or whichever actress takes on the role officially. Not only are you just committing to this show, you’re looking at the next decade-plus of your life.

We’ll have more on Hawkeye, Disney+, and all things Marvel Studios when we hear it. For now, let us know what you think of this potential casting.

