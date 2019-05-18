Image: Marvel Studios

It’s time for the real heroes to show up.

One of the most rousing moments of Avengers: Endgame was when all of its women grouped up for one heroic charge. Even if that moment was, in the larger scale of the MCU (or even of the film) unearned, there’s still something iconic about the imagery itself; these beloved heroes, all gathered in one place, with one cause. Ready to break the baddie’s stuff.



To commemorate that moment, Marvel Studios has released a set photo from that sequence, featuring all the ladies lined up with the Russos, all dressed up for combat.

It’s a great lineup. Maybe next time, they can all have their own movie.



