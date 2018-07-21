Image: Freeform

During Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel’s Jeph Loeb took to the stage with some news that delighted the attending fans of the Lousiana-based heroes: Cloak & Dagger will return to Freeform for a second season next spring following the show’s massive ratings success for the network.

While Freeform hasn’t exactly been known for specializing in superhero shows quite like Cloak & Dagger in the past, the ratings made the show’s renewal somewhat inevitable despite the show’s constant teasing that one of the young heroes would die by the end of the first season. Hmm? You’re going to kill off one of the two title characters, Freeform? Sure you are.