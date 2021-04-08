Marvel’s Avengers Campus at Disneyland Will Finally Open on June 4

Avengers Campus at night. Photo : Disney Parks

Disneyland is reopening later this month, but the company will give you a few more weeks to get vaxxed before breaking out the big guns.

Advertisement

Disney Parks just announced that Avengers Campus, the brand new Marvel-themed land at California Adventure, will officially open on June 4. It was originally supposed to open last summer but, well, covid-19 happened. Now, with vaccinations rolling out and California businesses slowly reopening, it seems the company is hoping the new land, complete with a state-of-the-art Spider-Man ride, will entice fans to come back to the parks.

The land also has an Ant-Man themed restaurant, a Doctor Strange section, a new Iron Man armor , as well as character meet and greets. Plus, it’s linked to Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, which has been at the park for a few years already.

It’s of course important to note that while this is all very exciting for Disney and Marvel fans, we’re still in the middle of a global pandemic. Yes, things are getting better, but we aren’t out of the woods yet. And because of that, when the Disneyland and California Adventure reopen on April 30, only California residents will be able to go to the parks “until further notice.”

Whether that’ll be lifted by June 4 seems unlikely. Either way, all guests will need online reservations and tickets purchased in advance—to make sure park capacity will allow Disney to keep social distancing and other safety protocols in check. You can read more about the company’s plans to re-open Disneyland safely here.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.