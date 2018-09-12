Image: Disney XD

The prequel shorts we’ve had so far for Marvel’s latest animated initiative, Marvel Rising, have yet to actually bring our heroes together—beyond the delightful pairing of Ms. Marvel and Squirrel Girl—into a cohesive team. Now, our first look at the animated film gives us just that, and a reason for the team to unite.



The animated film, fully named Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors and set to air on Disney XD and the Disney Channel later this month, sees Ms. Marvel, Patriot, Squirrel Girl, America Chavez, Quake, and Inferno brought together by none other than Captain Marvel herself. Seems like whatever leads to this is related to the Inhumans and the Kree, given the prevalence of cosmic-based blue villains to beat up in this trailer.

It’s all very cute, just like the past shorts were, but it’s helped here that our heroes finally get to bounce off each other more instead of being disparate operatives. Plus, getting even more Squirrel Girl and Kamala being best pals is just adorable in the best way. Time to eat nuts and kick butts, gang!

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors airs September 30.