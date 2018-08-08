Photo: Disney

A new report has brought some new twists and turns into the ongoing saga of James Gunn and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, multiple sources have said Marvel is likely to use Gunn’s script for the sequel, but will not ask him back to direct. That potential decision means his representatives and the studio are “locked in complicated negotiations” over contracts and credits—but the report suggests that ultimately, Gunn may get up to $10 million for his work on the movie since there was no breach of contract.

In addition, two sources told the trade that Marvel is still open to working with Gunn, if not on Guardians, then maybe on other projects. “An end-all verdict hasn’t been issued and conversations with Marvel are still ongoing,” according to one source. Why the company would decide to do that in the wake of the current situation was not clear, and Disney, Marvel, and Gunn’s representatives all declined to comment to THR.

Until that’s all settled, Gunn can’t move on to other projects, but according to the report, he’s “been approached by several top producers and executives at major studios dangling big film projects.” That’s not surprising considering his critical popularity and box office returns. And other studios seem to share the sentiments of many in Hollywood—including Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy cast—that while what Gunn said in his controversial tweets was wrong, the consequences don’t fit the situation and surrounding context.

“I’d work with him in a heartbeat,” one senior executive at a “rival studio” told the trade. Another, who also chose to remain anonymous, said, “Most people feel his comments were coming out of his brand of comedy [at the time he made them]. Having an inappropriate sense of humor shouldn’t be a crime.”

Until Marvel, Disney, and Gunn or his representatives comment on the record you have to take all of this with a tiny grain of salt. Any of it could change. But, if Marvel uses Gunn’s script, at least Dave Bautista can keep his job.