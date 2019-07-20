Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

Marvel Studios is dropping all kinds of news out of San Diego Comic-Con, you didn’t think they’d forget their big heroes heading to the little screen did you?

You can follow along with the main action on our liveblog out of Hall H in case you missed it.

Advertisement

We’re often blown away by the movie side at Marvel but you’d be remiss if you slept on all their upcoming TV offerings. Besides things like Runaways and the upcoming Helstrom and Ghost Rider at Hulu, the yet-to-be-launched Disney+ streaming service is overflowing with heroes. Loki (starring Tom Hiddleston), WandaVision (Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany), Falcon & Winter Soldier (Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan), a limited series Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) series focusing on new MCU character Kate Bishop, and the animated What If? series.

Advertisement

At the big Marvel Studios panel, they brought out Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and Daniel Brühl...and they brought along a prop:

Advertisement

They also revealed the release date for the series would be fall of 2020 so quite a while longer to wait.

Advertisement

Next, in spring of 2021, you can expect to finally see WandaVision. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany were of course also in attendance. The series will take place after Endgame.which raises some interesting questions. But, it will also include other MCU characters, notably Monica Rambeau! She’ll be played in the “present” by Teyonah Parris.

Advertisement

Also in the spring of 2021 we’ll see Loki! Tom Hiddleston will obviously star and we’ll find out all that trouble he got into after Endgame. And as far as characterization, well, he’s not progresses passed where he was in The Avengers.

Advertisement

Summer of 2021 we can expect the animated What If? series featuring voices from MCU’s past reprising their roles. Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright will voice the Watcher!

Advertisement

Next up, Jeremy Renner stopped by Hall H to promoted the Hawkeye series which will arrive fall of 2021 and explore more of his time as Ronan. The panel previewed an animated teaser (the show is live-action) and reminded the audience Kate Bishop will also be a part of the series, being trained by Renner’s character. But looks like they weren’t ready to reveal who’s playing her just yet.

Advertisement

We’ll let you know more when we hear it. Keep an eye on the liveblog for all the latest and we’ve got more big movie news on the way!



Advertisement

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.