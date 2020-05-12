Marvel Has No Plans for Deadpool Right Now, According to Rob Liefeld

Sorry, Wade. Thumbs down. Image : Disney

In spite of recent listings, Disney still wants to put The New Mutants in theaters. Get a look at Josh Brolin in action for Dune. James Cameron discusses the novel coronavirus’ impact on the Avatar sequels. Andy Serkis teases the emotional bond between Alfred and Bruce in The Batman. Plus, somehow, the CW has managed to put together yet another trailer for Stargirl. Spoilers go!



Don’t Look Up

Collider reports Cate Blanchett is in talks to join Jennifer Lawrence in Adam McKay’s sci-fi satire Don’t Look Up. Though details on her character are not available at this time, the story is said to concern “two mid-level astronomers who discover that a meteorite will destroy earth in six months, prompting them to go on a media tour to warn mankind.”

Popeye

According to Animation Magazine, Genndy Tartakovsy’s canceled Popeye movie is back in development with King Features attached to produce.

Night Wolf

Coming Soon reports Tim Story is in “final talks” with STX Entertainment to direct and produce Night Wolf, a “high concept comic twist on the superhero genre” starring Kevin Hart. Based on a screenplay from Detective Pikachu screenwriters Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, the story concerns “a man (Hart) meeting his future father-in-law for the first time only to discover he is secretly the superhero known as the Night Wolf.”

The New Mutants

According to THR’s Heat Vision newsletter, The New Mutants is “still planned for a theatrical release” despite mistakenly appearing available for a VOD pre-order on Amazon earlier this week.

Dune

Empire Magazine has a new photo of Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck in Dune.

Avatar 2-5

James Cameron discussed Avatar 2's production shutdown in a recent interview with Empire Magazine.

It’s putting a major crimp in our stride here. I wanna get back to work on Avatar, which right now we’re not allowed to do under state emergency laws or rules. So it’s all on hold right now. We were about to shoot down in New Zealand, so that got pushed. We’re trying to get back to it as quick as we can. On the bright side, New Zealand seems to have been very effective in controlling the virus and their goal is not mitigation, but eradication, which they believe that they can do with aggressive contact tracing and testing. So there’s a very good chance that our shoot might be delayed a couple of months, but we can still do it. So that’s good news.

Deadpool 3

Rob Liefeld alleged Marvel Studios currently has “zero” plans for a third Deadpool movie.

I can’t gloss it up. You want to know the plan with Deadpool right now? They have a goose egg, zero, zero.

The Batman

In conversation with LADBible, Andy Serkis stated Matt Reeves’ The Batman is “very much about the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce. That’s really at the center of it. And it is a really exquisite script that Matt has written.”

Come True

Variety has our first look at Anthony Scott Burns’s upcoming sci-fi thriller Come True, in which “a rebellious teenager tormented by dark dreams unwittingly becomes the channel to a horrifying new discovery” while taking part in a university sleep study.

Tell Me a Story



Deadline reports CBS All Access has canceled Tell Me Story after two seasons.

The 100

TV Guide has four new images from the premiere episode of The 100's final season.

Rick and Morty

Adult Swim has released a trailer for next week’s mysterious “Vat of Acid Episode” of Rick and Morty.

Roswell, New Mexico

Alex brings Isobel, Max, Michael, and Maria to the reservation her mother grew up on in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Secrets of the Past. ”

Stargirl

Finally, DC has released a yet another trailer for Stargirl ahead of its May 18 premiere.

