Image: Jack Kirby (Marvel Comics)

There’s more wild rumors about Ben Affleck’s future as Batman. Some very interesting set pictures for Daredevil reveal a surprise return. Robin Lord Taylor promises an apocalyptic Gotham finale. Plus, looks at the season finales of Once Upon a Time and The Flash, and behind the scenes on Solo: A Star Wars Story. Behold, Spoilers!



Eternals

The Hollywood Reporter says Matthew and Ryan Firpo—who created a lot of buzz for their spec script for Ruin on last year’s Black List—have been hired to write the screenplay for the Marvel film.

The Batman

Bat-salt-shakers at the ready, but Batman News reports Ben Affleck has decided to continue playing Bruce Wayne for the foreseeable future. The rumor comes from the site’s “reliable” informant, @DanielRPK.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

During a recent interview with Den of Geek, Josh Brolin revealed Warner Bros. has reopened discussions on a new Hunchback of Notre Dame film starring himself as Quasimodo.

We’re talking about doing Quasimodo again. It’s something I’ve been developing for a long time. It’s something I was going to do with Zhang Yimou. But then [the studio] didn’t approve him at the time, and so it kind of fell apart. We’re revisiting the idea of doing that as bigger film, and I love that...Having experienced Deadpool and The Avengers, I’m like why would you not want to take advantage of the technical proficiencies now? This cutting edge time? To be able to do Quasimodo climbing up Notre Dame. I love the idea of that

The Meg

Empire has an imposing new photo of the film’s megalodon and a golden quote from Jason Statham:

I mean, who doesn’t want to watch a movie about the biggest shark that’s ever existed? And I get to be in it? This is as good as it gets.

Doom

Three behind-the-scenes videos from actress Nina Bergen give us a taste of what to expect from the upcoming Doom movie currently filming in Bulgaria.

Deadpool 2

Deadpool casts shade at Batman v Superman in a very brief new clip from Good Morning America.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

A behind-the-scenes featurette discusses the film’s visuals.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Claire encourages you to adopt a dinosaur in a new viral video.

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Sylvester Stallone returns to bust a colleague out of future jail in the direct-to-VOD sequel to Escape Plan, co-starring Dave Bautista and Jaime King.

Siren



Good news! Siren has been renewed for a 16 episode second season at Freeform. [Spoiler TV]

Gotham

Robin Lord Taylor hyped the “extra apocalyptic” season four finale of Gotham in a recent interview with Comic Book.

You know, it’s pretty much apocalypse. We’ve all sort of decided that’s where Gotham City is going after the wrath of Jeremiah. That’s so exciting to all of us because then, in an apocalyptic scenario, all of the power structures shift. Certain people fall out, some people come back. You know, it’ll be interesting to see where Oswald lands in all of that, as it will be interesting for any of the other characters. I think, as if Gotham wasn’t apocalyptic enough, we’re going extra apocalyptic, you know?

Once Upon a Time

KSiteTV has images from the series finale of Once Upon a Time, “Leaving Storybrooke.” More at the link.

Daredevil

Daredevil’s black suit from season one returns in set pictures from season three.

The 100

Parasitic sand worms wreak havoc in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Shifting Sands.”

The Flash

Finally, pandemonium strikes Jitters in the trailer for the next week’s season finale of The Flash, which sees Barry attempting to transfer his consciousness into The Thinker’s hoverchair.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.