It wasn’t just merry Mutant namedrops at this year’s Saturn Awards. It was also a reminder of some of the summer’s biggest dramas in pop culture, albeit on a more amicable scale.



As Deadline reports, the 45th annual Saturn Awards took place in Hollywood California Friday night, and befitting a venue used to announce a big-ass box set of every MCU movie so far, Marvel completely dominated the slew of winners...even if those wins also paradoxically re-played out the current behind-the-scenes squabble over Spider-Man’s place alongside his Disney-owned Avengers allies.

The Infinity War/Endgame duology bested even its own fellow Marvel Studios competition as Endgame took home Best Superhero film, Best Actor (for Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark), Best Special Effects, Best Make-Up, Best Editing, and Best Production Design, while Josh Brolin’s performance as Thanos in Infinity War took the win for Best Supporting Actor. But Marvel brushed up elsewhere against...sort of itself, as Sony’s Spider-Man movies scored a few wins of their own. Tom Holland and Zendaya both took wins in the oddly specific Best Performance by a Younger Actor and Best Supporting Actress for Spider-Man: Far From Home, respectively, while Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse rightfully took home a win in the Best Animated Film category. Elsewhere in the film categories, Toy Story 4 took the best Fantasy movie category, and bizarrely, Ready Player One took home the award for best Sci-Fi movie, because I guess sometimes there’s no accounting for taste sometimes.

Sci-fi fared much better on TV, however. While Game of Thrones swept the fantasy side of awards—among its nine nominations, the show took home Best Fantasy TV series for its controversial final season, while Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, and Maisie Williams grabbed wins for the TV-specific iterations of Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Performance by a Younger Actor—Star Trek: Discovery defied an incredibly strong field of nominees in the streaming series equivalent categories, containing the likes of The Expanse and Good Omens among it, to take home wins for Best Streaming Science Fiction, Action & Fantasy Series, and Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor wins for Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones, respectively.

