Marvel’s Eternals Footage Arrives With Captain Marvel & Black Panther Sequel Titles

Say hello to Marvel’s new superteam. Screenshot : Marvel Studios

Marvel has dropped a new sizzle reel designed to celebrate its movies past and present as theaters slowly begin to re-open after a year of covid-19 induced lockdowns—and there’s a few surprises within. After what feels like eons of waiting and delays, now finally have our first look at Chloé Zhao’s Eternals in action. Check it out below, the new footage starts at around 2:20 (after a brief reminder that Black Widow is still on the way, and even more Shang-Chi teases)—featuring very pretty location shots, our heroes mostly standing around together, Selma Hayek on a horse, and Angelina Jolie wielding a mystical sword.

Not only do we get that, however! Marvel also uses the video to give us the first official title reveal for Captain Marvel 2—starring Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers alongside Wandavision’s Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan—as The Marvels. Also included was the title reveal for Black Panther 2, out in July 2022, now officially known as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Eternals is currently scheduled to release in theaters this November.

