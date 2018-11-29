Photo: Netflix

The show that kicked off Marvel and Netflix’s ambitious series of interconnected superhero shows has come to an untimely end.



The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Daredevil—which recently launched its third season to acclaim—has joined Iron Fist and Luke Cage in being canceled by Netflix, as the streaming service begins to move on from its Marvel universe while Marvel Studios sets its sights on premium series for its parent company Disney’s upcoming service, Disney+.

Here’s a statement from Netflix, that promises while the series is over, Daredevil as a character will “live on in future projects for Marvel”:

Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix. We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note. We’re thankful to our partners at Marvel, showrunner Erik Oleson, the show’s writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we’re grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years. While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel.

Just Jessica Jones and The Punisher remain as current shows from Marvel’s initial deal with Netflix, but given the rapid decline in the relationship between the streaming giant and Marvel, just how long they will survive—a third season of Jessica Jones has entered production in June of this year, while The Punisher has only been greenlit for a second season with no further details—beyond their current commitments remains to be seen.