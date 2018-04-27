Image: Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel Studios)

Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek movie could create a whole new timeline. Chris McQuarrie says he’s spoken to Henry Cavill about the Man of Steel sequel. Katee Sackhoff has joined Netflix’s next big scifi show. Plus, what’s to come in the DC/CW universe. Dread it, run from it... spoilers still arrive!



Advertisement

Black Widow

In amongst the news about Star Trek 4 hiring a female director, THR reports Deniz Gamze Erguven (Mustang), Chloe Zhao (The Rider) and Amma Asante (A United Kingdom) are just three of the directors Marvel is interviewing for the finally-actually-happening Black Widow movie.

Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek

THR also mentions that Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek will be set in “a separate timeline” from the reboot franchise starring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto.

Advertisement

Heathen

Deadline reports Constantin Film and Prime Universe will be partnering for a film adaptation of Natasha Alerici’s Heathen, a comic book concerning a disgraced Viking named Aydis, who declares war on Odin himself after she’s banished from her village for kissing another woman. Kerry Williamson (Alex Cross, Sandman Slim) will write the screenplay.

Advertisement

Captain Marvel

In conversation with Comic Book, Clark Gregg jokingly hinted he’d be digitally de-aged for his appearance in the 1990's-set Captain Marvel.

That was a fun call from my friends in the Cinematic Universe who I normally see at these events, saying, ‘You know, we think once again we have some work for you, but it takes place in the ‘90s. Can you go to the gym?’ Yeah, I said, ‘The ‘90s? I mean, there is no gym that can get me back to the ‘90s.’ And they said, ‘Well, don’t worry. We’ve been working on that technology, and we think we can goose you back a few years.’

Advertisement

Man of Steel 2

Chris McQuarrie also revealed to Comic Book that he and Henry Cavill had discussions about Man of Steel 2 on the set of Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

We had a lot of time hanging out on set, and Henry’s a huge fan of Superman. I can’t help but talk story to people, so he told me his take on Superman and I thought it was really great, and I gave him my two cents. The tweet you’re referring to is somebody asked ‘Would you do it?’ and I said ‘Hey, they know where to find me.’ Nobody’s asked, but you know…’

Advertisement

Suspiria

Coming Soon has a legitimately baffling teaser poster for Amazon’s Suspiria remake.

Advertisement

Deadpool 2

Deadpool sticks a unicorn between his legs on the latest international poster from Coming Soon.

Advertisement





Terminator 6

Paramount and Skydance revealed the logo for Terminator, the official title of the sixth film in the Terminator franchise.

Advertisement





Kin

Dennis Quaid, Zoe Kravitz, James Franco and Carrie Coon star in the first trailer for Lionsgate’s Kin, a film about an ex-con and his teenage brother on the run with an alien weapon.

Another Life

Katee Sackhoff has signed on to star in Another Life, Netflix’s upcoming science-fiction drama from Noreen Halpern (Alias Grace). Sackhoff will play Niko Breckinridge, an astronaut leading a crew in search of alien intelligence. According to Deadline, the crew discovers “the genesis of an alien artifact” and as they investigate, will face “unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission.”

Advertisement

Lovecraft Country

Actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell will star in Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams’s upcoming horror series as Letitia “Leti” Dandridge. According to THR, the character “hustled her way across the country as an artist protesting for civil rights,” but now finds herself “back home looking to plant some roots.”

Advertisement

Rick & Morty

Speaking to Den of Geek at the Tribeca Film Festival, Dan Harmon stated he was “optimistic” about the future of Rick & Morty.

I’m optimistic right now, at the moment. Negotiations are tough. It’s an unprecedented situation, and everybody’s being real cool and wants to make an agreement happen so that we can get started. That’s about all I can say.

Advertisement

Supernatural

An “impulsive decision” could spell the end of the Winchester brothers in the synopsis for the season thirteen finale of Supernatural, “Let the Good Times Roll.”

IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THIS – Our heroes, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester, continue to be tested in the battle between good and evil, but one impulsive decision could alter the lives of one the brothers forever. Robert Singer directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb (#1323). Original airdate 5/17/2018.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Arrow

A new ally joins Team Arrow in the synopsis for the season six finale, “Life Sentence.”

THE EPIC SEASON FINALE OF ARROW — With a new ally on his team, Oliver (Stephen Amell) engages Diaz (guest star Kirk Acevedo) in an epic final battle. James Bamford directed the episode written by Wendy Mericle & Marc Guggenheim (#623). Original airdate 5/17/2018.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

Archie steps in to help his dad get elected in the synopsis for the season finale of Riverdale, “Brave New World.”

ELECTION DAY – With Fred (Luke Perry) trailing in the polls, Archie (KJ Apa) steps in to lend a hand in his dad’s mayoral campaign. Veronica (Camila Mendes) stays one step ahead after uncovering Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) latest scheme. Elsewhere, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) finalizes her emancipation from her mother, while FP (Skeet Ulrich) makes a surprising announcement to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and the Serpents. Finally, Betty (Lili Reinhart) confronts her darkest demons. Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Ashleigh Murray and Casey Cott also star. Steven A. Adelson directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#222). Original airdate 5/16/2018.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

The Flash

Diggle pops by to prevent The Thinker from reaching enlightenment in the synopsis for May 15th’s episode, “Think Fast.”

DAVID RAMSEY GUEST STARS — When DeVoe assaults an A.R.G.U.S. facility to complete his Enlightenment Machine, Barry (Grant Gustin) realizes the only way he can stop him is if he allows Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) to accompany him into the facility. Still shaken by Ralph’s death, Barry isn’t sure he wants to risk any more of his friends’ lives and considers taking on DeVoe solo.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Supergirl

Reign goes after Ruby in the synopsis for May 14th’s episode, “Shelter From the Storm.”

When Reign (Odette Annable) starts hunting Ruby (guest star Emma Tremblay), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) work together to keep her safe. Supergirl and J’onn (David Harewood) look to Sam’s mother (guest star Betty Buckley) for advice on how to stop Reign and come away with some shocking news. Antonio Negret directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner and teleplay by Lindsay Gelfand & Allison Weintraub (#318). Original airdate 5/14/2018.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Siren

Finally, there’s a mermaid with a speargun in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Dead in the Water.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.