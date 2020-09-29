We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

Marvel 616 Follows Marvel Stories From the Viewpoint of Multiple Filmmakers

Germain Lussier
Documentaries on this such as these high school Marvel plays are part of Marvel 616.
Screenshot: YouTube/Marvel
Marvel may have great stories on the page and the screen but that’s not where it ends. Great stories exist behind the work too. From the creators to the fans, the merchandise and beyond, a company like Marvel is so much more than its most recognizable parts.

That’s what the new Disney+ show Marvel 616 is all about. It’s an eight-part documentary series exploring unique people and stories behind the scenes in the Marvel Universe, from cosplay and toys to drawing and live theater. Each of the eight parts is directed by a different person, including actors Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, and Paul Scheer. The series will debut on November 20, and in anticipation, the first trailer is here.

The eight episodes of Marvel 616 break down like this.

  • “Japanese Spider-Man” Directed by David Gelb
  • “Higher Further Faster” Directed by Gillian Jacobs
  • “Amazing Artisans” Directed by Clay Jeter
  • “Lost and Found” Directed by Paul Scheer
  • “Suit Up!” Directed by Andrew Rossi
  • “Unboxed” Directed by Sarah Ramos
  • “The Marvel Method” Directed by Brian Oakes
  • “Marvel Spotlight” Directed by Alison Brie

From the trailer, you can begin to piece together how each person tackles each subject in different ways. Some are more straightforward documentaries, others have a more cinematic feel, and a few even seem to have a meta-angle. All of which suggests this should be a fun and educational series to have at your disposal on the streamer.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

DISCUSSION

mattthecatania
Matthew Catania

Oh, so Paul Scheer is why they put Brute Force on the poster.