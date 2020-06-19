We come from the future
We come from the future
MoviesSci-Fi

Martian Author Andy Weir Has Another Big Movie Coming and the Stars Keep Aligning For It

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:Project Hail Mary
Project Hail MaryDrew Goddardphil lordchris millerandy weirRyan Goslingastronauts
Drew Goddard, seen here directing Cabin in the Woods, is joining Project Hail Mary.
Photo: Lionsgate

Author Andy Weir hit the ground running with The Martian. The book became an Oscar-caliber movie and his next novel got scooped up by Hollywood too. His third novel won’t be out until next year, but it’s already piling up the big names. It just added another one.

First, it was Ryan Gosling to star. Then, Phil Lord and Chris Miller to direct. Now, Drew Goddard is likely to come on board to write, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The novel and film are being tentatively called Project Hail Mary and center on, of course, an astronaut (this Andy Weir after all) who wakes up in space with no recollection of how he got there. All he knows is that his fellow crew members are dead and he’s going to have to save the world.

Goddard previously adapted Weir’s The Martian for director Ridley Scott. In addition, he wrote Cloverfield as well as the TV shows Lost, Daredevil, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He also directed The Cabin in the Woods and Bad Times at the El Royale. Goddard was supposed to attach to direct both the Sinister Six and X-Force movies that never made it in front of cameras.

To say he’s got a knack for high concept adventure is an understatement, and when you add Weir’s bold ideas to Lord and Miller’s expert execution, you can see why MGM is making Project Hail Mary a major priority.

Here are the directors reacting to the news on Twitter:

Lord and Miller were previously attached to direct Artemis, the second novel by Weir, though there’s no word on what’s happening with that. We’d guess it’s taking a back seat to this film though, considering this now has not just directors, but a star and a writer too.

Project Hail Mary, the book, is scheduled for release in 2021.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

