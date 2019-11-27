Mark Ruffalo Has Big Plans for the Hulk's MCU Future

If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

J.J. Abrams reveals the runtime of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. James Wan teases his next horror adventure. It’s bad news this Turkey Day for MST3K fans. Plus, new pictures from Nancy Drew amp up the lens flare, Barry succumbs to Bloodwork in a new Flash teaser, and Oliver Queen fights for the multiverse as Arrow nears its end. Spoilers now!



The Hulk

During a recent panel at Tokyo Comic Con, Mark Ruffalo revealed he’s meeting with Disney’s Kevin Feige to discuss future Hulk storylines in the MCU, adding, “Hulk vs. Wolverine. I’d like to see that.”

Well, Kevin Feige just asked me last week if I had any more ideas or stories for the Hulk. And I said, ‘Yeah, I think there’s still some stories to tell.’ And he said, ‘Well, why don’t you come in and tell me about them and we’ll see if we can find a place for you in the Marvel universe? Hulk vs. Wolverine. I’d like to see that.





Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

During a recent interview with EW Live, J.J. Abrams stated The Rise of Skywalker runs approximately “two hours and 21 minutes” — not 155 minutes as previously reported.

Malignant

James Wan shared a behind-the-scenes photo from his upcoming giallo homage, Malignant, on Instagram.

Wrong Turn 7

Meanwhile, a new poster from Bloody-Disgusting confirms the latest entry in the Wrong Turn franchise is officially titled Wrong Turn: The Foundation.

Onward

The latest trailer for Pixar’s Onward expands a little on the film’s zany, half-dad premise.

Helstrom

According to Deadline, David Meunier (Arrow) has joined the cast of Marvel’s Helstrom as Finn Miller, “a part of a secret organization that handles work not for the faint of heart.”

The Right Stuff

The Wrap reports Mamie Gummer has joined the cast of National Geographic’s The Right Stuff miniseries as Jerrie Cobb, “a seasoned pilot who wants to be an astronaut, and to start a female astronaut corps.”

Mystery Science Theater 3000

Bad news — both Joel Hodgson and Jonah Ray Rodrigues have confirmed Netflix has canceled Mystery Science Theater 3000.

Strange Angel

Meanwhile, Strange Angel has also been canceled at CBS All Access after two seasons. [Deadline]

Mr. Robot

Mr. Robot has yet another cryptic synopsis for its December 8 episode, “Gone. ”

we stan domlene.

[Spoiler TV]

Watchmen

Watchmen promises an apocalyptic season finale in the synopsis for episode nine, “See How They Fly. ”

Everything ends. For real this time. Written by Nick Cuse & Damon Lindelof; directed by Frederick E.O. Toye



[Spoiler TV]

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew shines a light on her mysterious, crime-solving origins in photos from “The Hidden Staircase. ” See the rest at KSiteTV.

The Flash

Barry remains under the thrall of Bloodwork in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Flash, “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part II. ”

Arrow

Finally, Oliver vows to save the Multiverse—for the children—in the promo for “Purgatory, ” next week’s episode of Arrow.





