Mark Ruffalo Could Be a Part of Disney's She-Hulk Show

Honestly, mostly used this picture for the sassy Captain America pose in the background. Image : Marvel Studios

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Christina Aguilera will lend her voice to Mulan’s soundtrack once again. Doctor Who confirms the return of a familiar foe for the holiday season. Legends of Tomorrow teases the departure of two of its finest. Plus, what’s to come on The Walking Dead, and Picard teases a long-awaited reunion. Spoilers get!



Advertisement

Fast & Furious 9

According to a rumor from Page Six, Mystery Men’s Ben Stiller has joined the cast of Fast & Furious 9 in an undisclosed role.

Mulan

During a recent performance in Las Vegas, Christina Aguilera announced she’s recorded a new version of “Reflection” for the live-action Mulan soundtrack.

Relatedly, a new featurette discusses the film’s complicated stunt sequences.

Radium Girls

Teenagers take American Radium to court after contracting radiation poisoning from painting luminous watch dials in the trailer for Radium Girls.

The Dawn

A young woman is followed by her father’s (literal) demons to a convent in the trailer for The Dawn, coming straight-to-DVD later this month.

According to ComicBook.com’s Jenna Anderson, Mark Ruffalo confirmed at C2E2 this past weekend that he is now in “preliminary talks” to appear in the upcoming She-Hulk TV series at Disney+.

Advertisement

Doctor Who

Last night’s cliffhanger will be resolved in “Revolution of the Daleks, ” set to air sometime between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Advertisement

Legends of Tomorrow

Ray and Nora leave the Waverider in the synopsis for “Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness, ” the March 17 episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

SAYING GOODBYE – The Legends continue their hunt for pieces of the Loom of Fate and find themselves face to face with William Shakespeare. Ray (Brandon Routh), Nate (Nick Zano), Rory (Dominic Purcell), Constantine (Matt Ryan), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) stay a little longer on the mission making things worse after lying to Sara (Caity Lotz). Meanwhile, Ray and Nora (Courtney Ford) make another big life decision that leaves the team surprised and best buds, Nate and Ray, on the outs. Jes Macallan, Tala Ashe and Olivia Swann also star. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Matthew Maala (#507). Original airdate 3/17/2020.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

The Magicians

Josh eats a pickle in the synopsis for “Be the Hymen, ” the March 18 episode of The Magicians.



Slap fight! Josh eats a pickle. Dreams are weird.

[Spoiler TV]

Project Blue Book

Hynek and Quinn finally discover conclusive evidence of an alien conspiracy in the synopsis for “What Lies Beneath, ” the March 10 episode of Project Blue Book.

Hynek and Quinn investigate the theft of sensitive material taken from Gens. Harding and Valentine, but they soon discover that their potential culprit resides close than they imagined in addition to conclusive evidence of an alien conspiracy.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Avenue 5

Matt searches for the airlock codes when a seat on a rescue shuttle suddenly becomes available in the synopsis for “Eight Arms But No Hands, ” the March 15 season finale of Avenue 5.

A search party commences for Matt (Zach Woods), who’s in hiding with a guilty conscience – and the airlock codes. Iris (Suzy Nakamura) questions Karen (Rebecca Front) about her rumored affair with Ryan (Hugh Laurie). Rav (Nikki Amuka-Bird) seeks an apology from Judd (Josh Gad) for ruining her life, as chaos ensues when a seat on a rescue shuttle suddenly becomes available. Story by Armando Iannucci & Sean Gray and Ian Martin & Peter Fellows; teleplay by Ian Martin & Peter Fellows and Sean Gray; directed by Will Stefan Smith

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

The Walking Dead

The survivors prepare for a siege battle against the Whisperers in the trailer for “Morning Star, ” next week’s episode of The Walking Dead.

Outlander

Claire and Jamie discuss having another child in the trailer for next week’s episode of Outlander, “The Company We Keep. ”

Charmed

We also have a trailer for Charmed’s currently untitled March 27 return episode.

Star Trek: Picard

Finally, Jean-Luc drops in on Riker and Troi in the trailer for “Nepenthe, ” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Picard.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.