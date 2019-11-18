Margot Robbie Teases the 'Kooky' Birds of Prey

If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

The mid-season finale of The Walking Dead is nigh! The Flash adds a classic DC Comics character while another invites the Legends to the big Crisis. Plus updates from His Dark Materials, The Boys, and more. Spoilers away!



Deadpool 3



Appearing as a guest on Adam Carolla’s podcast, T.J. Miller revealed he’s “under contract” to reprise his role as Wade Wilson’s friend, Weasel, in a third Deadpool movie if Disney wants him to.

Of course, if they want me to do Deadpool 3, I’m going to. I’m under contract. To be honest, I’d almost would rather that they didn’t. I think Deadpool 2, we knocked it out of the park. I really think it ended up being great and I was worried about that. So what if Deadpool 3 is… eh.

The Suicide Squad



Speaking with Variety, Margot Robbie promised James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is “going to be very, very good.”

You’re going to be laughing a lot. It’s going to be good is all I can say for now. It’s going to be very, very good.

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

In the same article, Robbie described Birds of Prey as a “poppy” and “bonkers” film told entirely from Harley Quinn’s point of view.

The story in Birds of Prey is told from her point of view, so you have an insight into Harley’s world in a way that you didn’t in the first Suicide Squad film, nor that you’ll have in the next Suicide Squad film. It’s a little bonkers. It reflects her personality. It’s heightened. It’s poppy, it’s fun, it’s violent, it’s crazy. It’s absurd. It’s kooky. It’s hilarious. It’s a little heartbreaking.

The Wretched

A young boy faces off against a 1,000 year-old witch who emerges from a deer carcass in the trailer for IFC Midnight’s The Wretched.

The Flash

TV Line reports Natalie Dreyfuss has been cast as the Elongated Man’s future wife, Sue Dearbon. Described as “possessing a fierce intelligence and a spitfire personality” the character is “daughter to one of Central City’s most wealthy families. But there’s much more to Sue than just the socialite reputation that always precedes her, which master detective Ralph will discover when they finally meet later during Season 6.”

American Horror Story

In a recent interview with Deadline, Ryan Murphy teased American Horror Story’s tenth season may include several returning “fan-favorite actors” as it “might be our last. ”

We’re working on an idea for season 10 that I think people will love because it’s about reuniting fan-favorite actors to come back — because it might be our last season. It’s the last season we have contracted. So, I’ve been quietly reaching out to various people. Some people I haven’t reached out to yet because I was like ‘Do I have a role for them?’ So far, everybody I reached out to said ‘Yes’, so that’s been great.” We’re in the middle of negotiations about beyond season 10. We have had conversations about the show going 20 seasons. If [FX’s John Landgraf] for some reason said, ‘We don’t want to make this anymore’, would I call up Netflix? Yes. But he’s only ever expressed love and enthusiasm and he wants to keep it going. I have every good intention of it staying there and I think he does too. We’re talking about it. We’re trying to figure it out.

The Pioneer

NBC is developing a new series based on Bridget Tyler’s recent sci-fi novel, The Pioneer, from Burn Notice creator, Matt Nix. The story is said to concern a grieving mother named Alice Watson and “her headstrong daughter Joanna” unexpectedly finding themselves “pivotal in the survival of their family, and their colony, after the arrival on their new planet does not go according to plan.

The Boys

Filming has wrapped on the second season of The Boys according to showrunner Eric Kripke on Twitter.

Crisis on Infinite Earths

Harbinger enlists the Legends of Tomorrow in the latest TV spot for Crisis on Infinite Earths.

KSiteTV also has images from the event’s lead-in episode of Supergirl, “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One. ” Click through to see the rest.

Black Lightning

Additionally, KSiteTV has images from tonight’s episode of Black Lightning. More at the link.

Evil

David is hit with a lawsuit by a traumatized recipient of an exorcism in the synopsis for “Exorcism Part 2, ” the December 5 episode of Evil guest-starring Peter Scolari as a Bishop.

David is shocked to learn he is being sued for inflicting severe psychological harm on Caroline Hopkins (Karen Pittman), after he assisted in her exorcism. The accusation leads him to question his future as a priest, especially once he develops a very close connection with his defense attorney, Renée Harris (Renée Elise Goldsberry), on EVIL, Thursday, Dec. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Peter Scolari guest stars as Bishop Marx.

His Dark Materials

Spoiler TV also has synopses for episodes four and five of His Dark Materials.

Episode 4: Armour Debut date: MONDAY, NOV. 25 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) Arriving North, Lyra (Dafne Keen) seeks allies in the witches, an aeronaut and an armored bear. Written by Jack Thorne; directed by Otto Bathurst.



Episode 5: The Lost Boy Debut date: MONDAY, DEC. 2 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) The alethiometer sends Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Iorek (Joe Tandberg) on a new path, leading to a shocking but vital clue.

Written by Jack Thorne; directed by Otto Bathurst.

Supergirl

Lena points a Kryptonite-loaded cannon at Supergirl in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Wrath of Rama Khan. ”

Batwoman

Alice reaches her boiling point in the trailer for next week’s episode of Batwoman, “A Mad Tea-Party. ”





The Walking Dead

Finally, Gamma unmasks herself in a clip from “The World Before, ” next week’s midseason finale of The Walking Dead.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.