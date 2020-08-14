Marge Simpson (Politely) Wags Her Finger at a Trump Adviser for Her Kamala Harris Insult

Marge Simpson doesn’t normally get into politics, but she will in this case. Image : Fox

If you’re going to talk shit and say a vice presidential candidate sounds like a cartoon character, maybe you shouldn’t be surprised when that same cartoon character talks shit about you. Hey Jenna Ellis, Marge Simpson’s watching you...and she doesn’t like what she sees.

Advertisement

“As an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected,” Marge said in a new video.

Senator Kamala Harris accepted presumed Democratic presidential pick Joe Biden’s nomination for the vice presidency on Wednesday. Many celebrated the first Black woman and Asian-American woman to be on a major presidential ticket. Some folks...did not.

Advertisement

Not known for being a decent human being already, Trump campaign adviser Ellis circulated false birtherism claims against Harris that made their way to President Trump’s mouth. She also tweeted during Harris’ acceptance speech that she “sounds like Marge Simpson.” It’s sadly all-too-common to see people mocking women for how they sound instead of listening to their words.

Luckily, Marge Simpson is refusing to let Ellis get by without a stern talking-to.

Fox shared a video starring Marge (voiced by Julie Kavner) as Marge Simpson—a fictional woman who doesn’t like getting into politics, but felt she had to step in after being talked about by Ellis. After all, she teaches her children not to name-call, so maybe a campaign adviser to the President of the United States shouldn’t do so either. And even though Marge said she was hurt by Ellis’ comments, she didn’t let it get the best of her. For the most part.

Advertisement

“I was gonna say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it,” she added.

The Simpsons is currently airing on Fox, and Senator Harris is the Democratic nominee for Vice President of the United States.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.