Man-Thing is back, baby. Illustration : Daniel Acuña

Not to be confused with Swamp Thing, as I did when I first read this story. They’re different swampy dudes. One’s a man; one’s man-like but is actually a thing. Got it? Got it.

As reported by Bloody Disgusting, Man-Thing will be the premiere focus of an upcoming three-issue miniseries called Avengers: Curse of the Man-Thing, written by Steve Orlando in his first-ever Marvel writing gig. The story, debuting fifty years after the character’s creation by Stan Lee, Roy Thomas, Gerry Conway, and Gray Morrow, is a commemorative treat for Man-Thing’s golden anniversary. The artist for the three-book series is Francesco Mobil, with Carmen Carnero doing fashioned design for the book’s new villain, the Harrower, and covers by Daniel Acuña, Chris Sproue, and Nick Bradshaw.

According to Orlando, the story can be described thusly:

“ After a massive trauma at the hands of Harrower, it takes allies expected and unexpected to pull the Man-Thing back from the brink so he can save us from our worst fears. It’s a tale of near-death and rebirth, but what better for Marvel’s resident swamp god than to be forced to hunker down into himself before he can re-emerge bolder, bigger, and more powerful than ever, just like the swamp that first gave him new life. Man-Thing’s quest to reckon with the secret he’s long held within draws from his earliest appearances and feeds into the hyper-new, not just with his re-emergence, but the debuts of a new villain in Harrower and a new team out of Krakoa in the Dark Riders. Everything that he touches is bound to see new growth.”

As for the Harrower, she’s “the body horror savant of both the plant and the animal worlds,” which sounds... alarming.

Also, here’s the cover, as shared by Bloody Disgusting. You can see a more thorough preview over at the website.

Cover for Avengers: Curse of the Man-Thing #1 . Illustration : Daniel Acuña

The first issue drops in March 2021.

