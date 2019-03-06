Image: Disney

Also, the actual title is way cooler than Maleficent 2.



As you can see from the full poster below, the official title is Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which bodes well for Angelina Jolie’s return to the goth side of Disney’s fairy tales. Another good sign is that the film, a sequel to the 2014 villain-focused riff on Sleeping Beauty, is now scheduled for release on October 18 of this year, rather than its original date of May 2020.

In addition to Jolie’s title character, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil also sees Elle Fanning return as Princess Aurora along with Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville; new additions include Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Deadpool’s Ed Skrein. The plot summary’s been floating around since last May, when the movie’s title was still Maleficent II, but here it is again, in the event it slipped your mind amid Disney’s ongoing live-action fantasy feeding frenzy:



A fantasy adventure that picks up several years after Maleficent, in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora, Maleficent II continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen, as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.

Once again, that’ll be out October 18, 2019—so you can dust off your Maleficent horns and be totally timely when Halloween rolls around.

