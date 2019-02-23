Image: Warner Bros. Television

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

Pennywise: The Story of IT asks a number of valuable questions about the classic 1990 IT miniseries. Questions like, is having a bunch of impressionable kids filming a traumatic horror story a bad idea? Turns out, yeah, probably.

That’s just one of a number of compelling revelations in the trailer for Pennywise: The Story of IT, which is coming later this year. The documentary, recounting the creation of the 1990 miniseries based on the lauded Stephen King novel, features new interviews with the cast and crew of the film, including Tim Curry himself, who played one of the most terrifying clowns ever put to screen.

“We had champagne ideas and a beer budget,” says one of the miniseries’ creators in the trailer. They also had Tim Curry, though, and Tim Curry will go a long, long way.

