Actors are starting to wrap filming their parts on the final, long-awaited, and still a long ways off final season of Game of Thrones. Actors often post on social media commemorating those sorts of endings, but I’ve not seen anything quite like Maise Williams’ tribute to her time as Arya.

Yesterday on Instagram, Williams posted a farewell message with a striking image: a pair of bloody shoes. At least, fake bloody. I hope it’s fake blood. Else Arya’s journey has been a lot more real than we knew.

Why so bloody, Maise? Is this a hint of things to come—horrible deaths, Arya’s rampage of revenge coming to a culmination? A hashtagged suggestion that Arya, alone, will survive at the end?

Probably not; if there are spoilers here, we surely won’t understand them until after the series airs. But man that’s a compelling image. Arya’s bloody journey to the Westeros sneaker store is going to be riveting.

The final season of Game of Thrones will be start airing in 2019.

