Image: Marvel Studios

As if Hall H couldn’t get any crazier tonight, ladies and gentlemen: You’ve met Eternals. You’ve met Shang-Chi. You’ve met a goddess of thunder. And now, the legendary daywalker is back: Blade is returning to the Marvel movieverse.



As a final farewell to what is frankly one of the craziest panels in 50 years of San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige brought out Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali to reveal that he would be taking on the mantle of Blade the Vampire hunter—previously played by Wesley Snipes across three movies that formed early, important steps in the road to the Marvel movie universe as we know it today.

No further details were announced about Blade, beyond Ali’s casting. But honestly, do you need more right now? Marvel’s on fire. And so are we. Check out io9's liveblog, straight from San Diego, for even more manic Marvel news.

